2021 February 24 10:28

ASPO tests main propulsion plant of chemical tanker PortNews

The lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, is undergoing mooring trials at the site of ASPO (Southern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center of United Shipbuilding Corporation), says SSSRC. Testing of simultaneous operation of the main engines and steerable thruster is underway.



The chemical tanker intended for Volgotrans LLC is being built under the leasing programme of Mashpromleasing.



As of today, the ship readiness is estimated at about 93%. Underway is start-up and commissioning of hydraulic, translation and navigation systems with cladding of crew quarters nearing completion. Heavy-fuel boiler plant is to be tested in the nearest time.



Chemical tankers of Project 00216М are self-propelled vessels of mixed sea/river class intended for transportation of crude oil and oil products as well as a wide range of liquid cargoes - noxious liquid substances including those requiring heating to 60 degrees. Such ships can simultaneously carry three types of cargo.



Vessels of 00216М design have the following characteristics: length – 141 meters; width – 16.7 meters; depth – 6 meters; endurance – 15 days; speed – about 10 knots; river deadweight (with draft of 3.6 meters) — 5,350 tonnes, sea deadweight (with draft of 4.6 meters) — 7,900 tonnes; crew – 12.

ASPO is building two chemical tankers of this design.



The lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М was laid down on 4 September 2018. The naming ceremony was held in September 2019 in the framework of the Neva-2019 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg. The tanker was named PortNews after Information & Analytical Agency PortNews.

USC’s Southern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center (SSSRC) consolidates the largest shipbuilding facilities in the South of Russia. It features a high level of technologies, well-qualified personnel, modern means of control and quality system. SSSRC produces a wide range of vessels on a turnkey basis and has an experience in construction of offshore platforms.



United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.



