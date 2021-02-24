  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 24 11:23

    MPA joins industry in ammonia fuelled tanker JDP

    Name “The Castor Initiative” revealed for expanded Coalition

    Ammonia-fuelled tanker Joint Development Project (JDP) partners - MISC Berhad (MISC), Lloyd’s Register (LR), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and MAN Energy Solutions (MAN) announced the entry of two new partners – the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Yara International ASA (Yara) at a recent webinar focused on Ammonia as a Shipping Fuel which was organized by the Getting to Zero Coalition’s Fuels & Technologies workstream. The JDP partners also went on to announce a name for the expanded coalition - The Castor Initiative.

    Leading fertilizer company - Yara will work alongside MISC, LR, SHI and MAN to develop ammonia propulsion ships to support the maritime industry’s drive to decarbonisation.

    In addition, the consortium will be able to tap onto MPA’s experience as a bunkering hub and flag state to gather insights on safety issues and ammonia bunkering procedures, and gain access to research capabilities in Singapore.

    The addition of MPA and Yara means that the alliance which was first unveiled in January 2020, now has a complete representation from all areas of the maritime ecosystem. The experience and expertise of each partner will be central to the success of the initiative, from conception to project realisation.

    This announcement follows a key project milestone in September 2020 when LR awarded Approval in Principle to SHI for its ammonia-fuelled tanker design with the aim of commercialising these developments by 2024.

    To meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 ambitions on halving greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2008 levels, zero-carbon vessels need to enter the world fleet by 2030. The JDP was motivated by the partners’ shared belief that the maritime industry needs leadership and greater collaboration if shipping is to meet the IMO’s GHG ambitions.

    While ammonia is one of the fuels being considered by maritime stakeholders, the partners also recognise that the shipping industry will need to explore multiple decarbonisation pathways and hope their collaboration will spur others in the maritime industry to join forces on addressing this global challenge.

    Quotes by JDP Partners

    Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
    MPA Chief Executive, Ms Quah Ley Hoon, said, “Decarbonisation remains a key priority for the maritime sector, not just in Singapore but globally. As a transshipment and bunkering hub, we are committed to meet IMO2030/2050 decarbonisation goals. We are also looking forward to collaborating with like-minded industry partners to support the development and trials of alternative future marine fuels such as ammonia.”

    Yara International ASA
    “Supporting the enabling role of ammonia in the energy transition, we recognize the need for value chain collaboration to make zero emission shipping by using ammonia as a fuel a reality,” said Magnus Ankarstrand, EVP Clean Ammonia, Yara.

    MISC Berhad
    MISC President and Group CEO, Yee Yang Chien said, “We are honoured to have MPA and Yara join us as partners on this journey to develop deep sea zero carbon vessels. This JDP has come a long way since our inception in January 2020 and it now stands complete as Castor Initiative; with absolute collaboration and commitment from principal key stakeholders in the shipping industry. We are certainly excited with the expansion of the alliance and look forward to unlocking new possibilities to accomplish our GHG aspirations ahead of 2050 together with MPA and Yara, both of which are global leaders in their respective areas of authority and expertise.”

    Lloyd’s Register
    LR Group CEO Nick Brown said, “Making deep-sea zero-carbon vessels a reality within this decade calls for leadership commitment and collaborative action.  Lloyd’s Register welcomes the expertise that the MPA and Yara will bring to the ammonia-fuelled tanker joint development project (JDP). The calibre of the partners involved in this JDP as well as the milestones agreed are testament to the maritime industry’s determination to deliver on the IMO’s 2050 GHG ambitions.”

    Samsung Heavy Industries
    SHI President and CEO Jin Taek Jung said, “In the course of energy transition, joining this JDP towards developing zero-carbon vessels coincides with our endeavor to find sustainable growth momentum and fulfill our social responsibility for clean environment. The long-term journey to realize zero-carbon and ultimately zero-emission vessels requires extensive cooperation of the stakeholders in the maritime industry. In light of this, participation of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Yara raises our expectations for the outcome of this JDP by adding expertise and fostering an ecosystem of the JDP partners playing a key role in the fields encompassing ammonia supply to operating vessels.”

    MAN Energy Solutions
    Brian Østergaard Sørensen – Vice President and Head of R&D, Two-Stroke Business – at MAN Energy Solutions said, “We are looking forward to working with such distinguished industry partners on this joint development project that is so closely aligned with our own strategy to develop sustainable technologies. In this respect, ammonia is a very interesting candidate as a zero-carbon fuel. The right engine technology is key to decarbonisation and MAN Energy Solutions already has a convincing track-record in developing engines that run on alternative fuels. We look forward to adding our expertise to this study.”

Другие новости по темам: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, marine fuel, ammonia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 24

13:44 Chuvash Republic to be provided with RUB 330 million for purchase of river transport
13:12 Contractors selected to construct the quays in the Amalia Harbour
12:31 Port of Oakland cargo volume off due to crowded ports
12:27 Corvette Stoyky of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered Oman on business call
11:57 Bureau Veritas joins the coalition for the energy of the future
11:23 MPA joins industry in ammonia fuelled tanker JDP
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 24, 2021
10:28 ASPO tests main propulsion plant of chemical tanker PortNews
10:09 The Grimaldi Group orders six ro/ro multipurpose vessels
09:27 Crude oil futures go down in response to growth of US resources
09:20 MPA and Yara join to Ammonia-fuelled tanker Joint Development Project
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of February 23

2021 February 23

19:35 Braemar to repeat record-breaking voyage of Corinth Canal in 2022 with new cruise unveiled by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
16:19 Cutter Thetis returns from a 43-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:11 Meyer Werft starts construction on Arvia for P&O Cruises
14:18 The Coalition for the Energy of the Future unveils its first seven concrete actions and welcomes three new members
13:35 New JOSCAR accreditation: UK office approved for UK defence projects
12:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 23, 2021
11:21 Port of Gdansk lands first delivery of post Brexit fish

2021 February 22

15:12 Hamworthy Pumps wins pump contract for new Royal Navy frigates
13:37 Atlantic Shores announces monumental six-union agreement to train and hire New Jersey union workers
12:24 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
11:43 USCG medevacs man from tug boat 60-miles off Grays Harbor
10:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 22, 2021

2021 February 21

14:51 Port of Oakland names Julie Lam CFO
13:22 Guy Cowan takes helm at Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd
12:16 ABP gains international ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification
11:04 JAX LNG and TOTE Services conduct their first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at JAXPORT
10:53 Missing yacht found near Whangarei

2021 February 20

18:05 Sevmorzavod shipyard launches starboard pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700
16:59 The Panhellenic Crew Union to launch a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus in Greece
16:20 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 21,600 pmt
15:03 Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD
14:37 Busan Port's chain portal is introduced as a best practice in port digitalization
14:13 Rail subsidiary Metrans to expand network through investment in Hungary
13:48 Government of Finland proposed extension to validity of ships’ crew qualification certificates
13:06 Crowley integrates Jensen Maritime into new Engineering Services Group
12:54 Professor Horst Linde: Container terminal in Świnoujście will fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk
12:12 NAVTOR acquires vessel analytics and performance specialist Tres Solutions
11:13 NIBULON launches its sixth non-self-propelled NBL-91 Project vessel
10:49 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie arrived in Sabetta
10:32 Maine Maritime Academy hires Capt. MacArthur as Master aboard T/S State of Maine
10:21 Globus Maritime announces the agreement to acquire a 2011-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 19
09:18 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
08:52 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial

2021 February 19

18:26 Van Oord celebrates final milestone Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
17:57 Zelenodolsk Shipyard lays down yet another boat of Project 21980
17:36 Wallenius Wilhelmsen introduced the first full-scale wind-powered RoRo ship
17:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
16:51 Belarus to handle 1.8 million tonnes of its cargo in Russia’s ports this year
16:19 SCHOTTEL propels electric-ready ferry for Kootenay Lake in British Columbia
16:05 1.27 million euros to be invested in the development of the cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
15:46 Discussion on the use of Finland's waterways underway
15:18 Port of Rotterdam volumes down by 6.9% to 436.8 million tonnes in 2020
15:04 Russia and Belarus sign agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via Russian ports
14:10 Senior experts to discuss unmanned platform autonomy at the virtual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference in May
13:45 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its covered storage facilities
13:17 Tallink Grupp to require passengers travelling to Finland from Estonia and Sweden to present negative Covid test result
12:23 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)