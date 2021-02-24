2021 February 24 09:27

Crude oil futures go down in response to growth of US resources

Crude oil prices fell by 0.5%-0.78%

As of February 24, 07:34, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.5% lower to settle at $64.14 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for April delivery fell by 0.49% to $65.05 a barrel.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.78% to close at $61.19 a barrel.



Crude oil prices decrease on growth of US reserves.