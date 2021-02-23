2021 February 23 19:35

Braemar to repeat record-breaking voyage of Corinth Canal in 2022 with new cruise unveiled by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ small ship Braemar is set to repeat history when it returns to the narrow Corinth Canal in April 2022.



The 924-guest Braemarbroke the world record for being the largest ship ever to traverse the 6.4kilometre-long Corinth Canal in Greece when it first completed the sailing in October 2019.



And next April, Braemarwill return to the Corinth Canal, which is just 24 metres wide at its narrowest point, to complete the feat once again. The cruise will go on general sale tomorrow (Friday, 19th February).



Braemar’s 25-night M2212 ‘Corinth Canal & Ancient Greece’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 20th April 2022. Prices start from £4,999 per person.



Ports of call: Southampton, UK – Malaga, Spain – Milazzo, Italy – Cruising by Stromboli, Italy – Cruising Strait of Messina, Italy – Katakolon, Greece – Argostoli, Kefallonia – Cruising Corinth Canal – Ermoupoli, Greece – Piraeus (for Athens), Greece – Rhodes, Greece – Agios Nikolaos, Crete – Valletta, Malta – Ibiza, Ibiza – Cartagena, Spain – Lisbon, Portugal – Southampton, UK



The Corinth Canal is a waterway that separates the Greek mainland from the Peloponnese, turning it into an island. It is an important navigational route, which once allowed ships to enter the Aegean Sea. Whilst the Canal is steeped in over two millennia of history, the structure that we know now was completed and used for the first time on 28th October 1893.