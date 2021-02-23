  The version for the print
    Braemar to repeat record-breaking voyage of Corinth Canal in 2022 with new cruise unveiled by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

    Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ small ship Braemar is set to repeat history when it returns to the narrow Corinth Canal in April 2022.

    The 924-guest Braemarbroke the world record for being the largest ship ever to traverse the 6.4kilometre-long Corinth Canal in Greece when it first completed the sailing in October 2019.

    And next April, Braemarwill return to the Corinth Canal, which is just 24 metres wide at its narrowest point, to complete the feat once again. The cruise will go on general sale tomorrow (Friday, 19th February).

    Braemar’s 25-night M2212 ‘Corinth Canal & Ancient Greece’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 20th April 2022. Prices start from £4,999 per person.

    Ports of call: Southampton, UK – Malaga, Spain – Milazzo, Italy – Cruising by Stromboli, Italy – Cruising Strait of Messina, Italy – Katakolon, Greece – Argostoli, Kefallonia – Cruising Corinth Canal – Ermoupoli, Greece – Piraeus (for Athens), Greece – Rhodes, Greece – Agios Nikolaos, Crete – Valletta, Malta – Ibiza, Ibiza – Cartagena, Spain – Lisbon, Portugal – Southampton, UK

    The Corinth Canal is a waterway that separates the Greek mainland from the Peloponnese, turning it into an island. It is an important navigational route, which once allowed ships to enter the Aegean Sea. Whilst the Canal is steeped in over two millennia of history, the structure that we know now was completed and used for the first time on 28th October 1893.

2021 February 23

16:19 Cutter Thetis returns from a 43-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:11 Meyer Werft starts construction on Arvia for P&O Cruises
14:18 The Coalition for the Energy of the Future unveils its first seven concrete actions and welcomes three new members
13:35 New JOSCAR accreditation: UK office approved for UK defence projects
12:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 23, 2021
11:21 Port of Gdansk lands first delivery of post Brexit fish

2021 February 22

15:12 Hamworthy Pumps wins pump contract for new Royal Navy frigates
13:37 Atlantic Shores announces monumental six-union agreement to train and hire New Jersey union workers
12:24 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
11:43 USCG medevacs man from tug boat 60-miles off Grays Harbor
10:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 22, 2021

2021 February 21

14:51 Port of Oakland names Julie Lam CFO
13:22 Guy Cowan takes helm at Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd
12:16 ABP gains international ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification
11:04 JAX LNG and TOTE Services conduct their first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at JAXPORT
10:53 Missing yacht found near Whangarei

2021 February 20

18:05 Sevmorzavod shipyard launches starboard pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700
16:59 The Panhellenic Crew Union to launch a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus in Greece
16:20 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 21,600 pmt
15:03 Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD
14:37 Busan Port's chain portal is introduced as a best practice in port digitalization
14:13 Rail subsidiary Metrans to expand network through investment in Hungary
13:48 Government of Finland proposed extension to validity of ships’ crew qualification certificates
13:06 Crowley integrates Jensen Maritime into new Engineering Services Group
12:54 Professor Horst Linde: Container terminal in Świnoujście will fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk
12:12 NAVTOR acquires vessel analytics and performance specialist Tres Solutions
11:13 NIBULON launches its sixth non-self-propelled NBL-91 Project vessel
10:49 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie arrived in Sabetta
10:32 Maine Maritime Academy hires Capt. MacArthur as Master aboard T/S State of Maine
10:21 Globus Maritime announces the agreement to acquire a 2011-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 19
09:18 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
08:52 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial

2021 February 19

18:26 Van Oord celebrates final milestone Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
17:57 Zelenodolsk Shipyard lays down yet another boat of Project 21980
17:36 Wallenius Wilhelmsen introduced the first full-scale wind-powered RoRo ship
17:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
16:51 Belarus to handle 1.8 million tonnes of its cargo in Russia’s ports this year
16:19 SCHOTTEL propels electric-ready ferry for Kootenay Lake in British Columbia
16:05 1.27 million euros to be invested in the development of the cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
15:46 Discussion on the use of Finland's waterways underway
15:18 Port of Rotterdam volumes down by 6.9% to 436.8 million tonnes in 2020
15:04 Russia and Belarus sign agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via Russian ports
14:10 Senior experts to discuss unmanned platform autonomy at the virtual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference in May
13:45 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its covered storage facilities
13:17 Tallink Grupp to require passengers travelling to Finland from Estonia and Sweden to present negative Covid test result
12:23 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:49 New opportunities for Latvian timber exports to the USA
11:22 Okskaya Shipyard launches fourth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:00 DEME Offshore awarded Transport & Installation contract for Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) offshore substations
10:46 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2021 dropped by 20.3%
10:31 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume starts 2021 strong
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 19, 2021
09:43 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completing her experimental round trip voyage
09:25 Crude oil futures go down
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of February 18

2021 February 18

18:04 CMA CGM annouces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, the Mediterranean & North Africa
17:53 Two new ONE liner services connect Hamburg with ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Marmara region
17:49 Ukraine’s Mykolaiv port volume in January 2021 plummets 24%