2021 February 23 14:18

The Coalition for the Energy of the Future unveils its first seven concrete actions and welcomes three new members

7 projects already being developed with first milestones to be reached as early as 2021; 14 members committed to accelerating the energy transition in transport and logistics.



Launched in late 2019, the Coalition for the Energy of the Future aims at accelerating the development of future energies and technologies to sustain new green mobility models and reduce the impact of transport and logistics on climate change. The Coalition is pleased to announce the first milestones to be reached in 2021.



2021: A year of milestones with the development of the Coalition’s first 7 projects



2021 will be a structuring year for the Coalition and its cross-industry working groups with 7 projects to be developed:



1. Green hydrogen: capitalize on Carrefour projects Cathyope and H2Haul to experiment for the first time in Europe hydrogen-powered fuel cell long distance zero-emission trucks and propose a consolidated order book for goods’ transportation on French and European roads by end of the first semester in order to accelerate hydrogen availability,



2. Biofuel: propose and test the first bio-crude oil dedicated to maritime needs to increase the use of Biofuel along the supply chain and develop the use of 3rd generation biofuels,



3. Carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG): draw a pathway for bioLNG toward carbon neutrality, highlighting key issues to be addressed,



4. Green electricity: identify & convert along the global supply chain the key elements (depots, terminals & warehouses…) into green self-sustained entities to accelerate the electric conversion in the transport chain,



5. Zero emission vehicles for road, air and sea transportation: share by the end of the first quarter of 2021 a common vision and roadmap to develop nnovative R&D projects around new energies such as Hydrogen or Ammonia,



6. Digital ecocalculator of the global transport chain: develop a digital eco-calculator certifying door-to-door CO2 impact on any given transportation routing as well as proposing low-emission alternatives,



7. Intermodal green hubs: propose a business plan to sustain port conversion into new green multimodal hubs using lower-impact routing with greener energy by end of 2021.



The 14 companies will continue to work closely together over the coming months to develop new concrete projects going further in the fight against climate change.



Airbus, Bureau Veritas and PSA International join the Coalition for the Energy of the Future



2021 also marks the entry into the Coalition of three global companies recognized worldwide for their involvement into the emergence of technological innovations:



Airbus, an international reference in the aerospace sector and a pioneer of sustainable aviation

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification,

PSA International, a leading global port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders.



They join AWS, Carrefour, CMA CGM Group, Cluster Maritime Français, Crédit Agricole CIB, ENGIE, Faurecia, Michelin, Schneider Electric, Total and Wärtsilä in the Coalition.



Together, they will bring the Coalition additional resources and talents to take up the challenge of tomorrow’s sustainable transport and logistics.



“Airbus has a leading role to play in the ambition for sustainable aviation, says Jean-Brice Dumont, Executive Vice President Engineering, Airbus. "We are convinced of the benefits that joint initiatives can bring in finding innovative solutions to reduce the C02 emissions of our industry -- because we know this challenge requires a collective effort. We believe this coalition will foster the development of creative projects with effective results that will pioneer new mobility models across the sector.”



According to Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore, “Innovative projects and joint development programs will be certainly vital to make sure we are ready for the future. The different stakeholders and experience of this Coalition certainly brings real power across the shipping sector & supply chains to develop the innovative solutions we need. It is a collective approach and all our efforts definitely need to be connected to sustain new green transportation models.”



Mr TAN Chong Meng CEO, PSA International, declares: “PSA is proud to be a part of the Coalition, which is in line with our mission to enable greener logistics choices for all by working with like-minded partners. We are excited to support the development of future energies and technologies, and to do our part to collectively create a more sustainable future for transport and trade.”



With these additional members, the Coalition continues to rally major industry leaders from different sectors and pursues its ambition to accelerate the development of energies and technologies sustaining new, lower-carbon models to reach carbon-neutral objectives in transport and logistics.



An international coalition with a clear pathway towards carbon neutrality



Launched in late 2019 during the French Maritime Economy Conference (Assises de l’Economie de la Mer), and supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, the Coalition for the Energy of the Future aims at accelerating the development of future energies and technologies to sustain new green mobility models to reduce the climate impact of transport and logistics.



To achieve genuine technological breakthroughs with tangible results by 2030, the Coalition’s three main goals are:



To unlock a more extensive portfolio of clean energy sources;

To decrease the energy consumption per kilometer-equivalent of goods mobility;

To reduce the proportion of emissions linked to transport and logistics.



About Airbus



Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide the most efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers the most modern and fuel-efficient airliners. Airbus Defence and Space is a European leader in defence and security and one of the world's leading space businesses. Airbus Helicopters provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



About Bureau Veritas



Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.



About Carrefour Group



With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour welcomes 105 million customers throughout the world and recorded revenue of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.



About CMA CGM



Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 538 vessels serve more than 420 ports around the world, on all five continents. In 2019, they transported nearly 22 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.