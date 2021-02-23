2021 February 23 13:35

New JOSCAR accreditation: UK office approved for UK defence projects

Hamworthy Pumps is taking a strategically crucial step in strengthening its UK operations. The department in Poole has now been entered in the register of suppliers to the aerospace, defence and security sectors in the UK.



Hamworthy Pumps is strengthening its UK operations with an expansion of its Poole capabilities. As part of this process, the UK department has now obtained accreditation with the Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register (JOSCAR), an accreditation system set up by ADS and Hellios specifically for the aerospace, defence and security sectors.



JOSCAR is valued by some of the largest purchasers in the defence community, such as the Ministry of Defence (MOD), Babcock International and BAE Systems. The register is strictly invitation-only and requires successful completion of a qualification process.



“Hamworthy Pumps has a strong history as a supplier to marine projects in the UK, and our ambition is to strengthen our position in this segment in the coming years. A JOSCAR accreditation is of great strategic importance to us because we meet the MOD’s standards of procurement,” says Jim McGookin, key account manager at Hamworthy Pumps.



Hamworthy Pumps is already JOSCAR-accredited through its company in Singapore. However, it was necessary to obtain an independent accreditation in the UK to meet a new provision that 70% of all UK Defence contracts must be entered into with SME companies in the UK.



This expansion in the UK supports the overall business plan for Hamworthy Pumps, which was re-established as an independent brand following a change of ownership in the autumn of 2018. With the new strategy, Hamworthy Pumps is directing a stronger focus on customers, including shorter lead times and a stronger setup for service, support and aftersales.