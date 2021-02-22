2021 February 22 15:12

Hamworthy Pumps wins pump contract for new Royal Navy frigates

As a subcontractor for Babcock International Group, Hamworthy Pumps will supply the pump solutions for five highly specialised Type 31 military vessels.



The next generation of Royal Navy warships is to be built by UK defense contractor Babcock International Group, which has signed Hamworthy Pumps as the supplier of pump solutions. The contract includes a total of 235 pumps over a five-year period.



“Hamworthy Pumps has a long history as a supplier for naval projects and a significant installed base on military ships in the USA, Canada and the Netherlands, among others. In addition to the contract for the Type 31 frigates, we also have significant contracts for new ships for the US Navy. It gives us an excellent position to be considered for other upcoming naval projects,” says CEO Hans Christiaan Laheij.



The Type 31 programme consists of five general purpose frigates with a production cost of GB£ 250 million per unit.