2021 February 22 11:43

USCG medevacs man from tug boat 60-miles off Grays Harbor

The Coast Guard medevaced an injured man Thursday afternoon from the tug boat Commitment, 60-miles off Grays Harbor.



At approximately 2 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were notified over VHF-FM channel 16 that a crew member aboard had sustained a laceration to the face and eye while working in the vessel’s engine room and required medical attention.



At 2:45 p.m., an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew departed from Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, Ore., to respond.



The injured man was safely hoisted from the vessel at approximately 3:30 p.m. and then transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel at the sector.



The mariner was in stable condition when transferred from Coast Guard care around 4:15 p.m. and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.