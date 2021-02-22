  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 22 11:43

    USCG medevacs man from tug boat 60-miles off Grays Harbor

    The Coast Guard medevaced an injured man Thursday afternoon from the tug boat Commitment, 60-miles off Grays Harbor.

    At approximately 2 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were notified over VHF-FM channel 16 that a crew member aboard had sustained a laceration to the face and eye while working in the vessel’s engine room and required medical attention.

    At 2:45 p.m., an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew departed from Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, Ore., to respond.

    The injured man was safely hoisted from the vessel at approximately 3:30 p.m. and then transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel at the sector.

    The mariner was in stable condition when transferred from Coast Guard care around 4:15 p.m. and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.

Другие новости по темам: US Coast Guard, search and rescue  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 22

12:24 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
11:43 USCG medevacs man from tug boat 60-miles off Grays Harbor
10:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 22, 2021

2021 February 21

14:51 Port of Oakland names Julie Lam CFO
13:22 Guy Cowan takes helm at Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd
12:16 ABP gains international ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification
11:04 JAX LNG and TOTE Services conduct their first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at JAXPORT
10:53 Missing yacht found near Whangarei

2021 February 20

18:05 Sevmorzavod shipyard launches starboard pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700
16:59 The Panhellenic Crew Union to launch a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus in Greece
16:20 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 21,600 pmt
15:03 Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD
14:37 Busan Port's chain portal is introduced as a best practice in port digitalization
14:13 Rail subsidiary Metrans to expand network through investment in Hungary
13:48 Government of Finland proposed extension to validity of ships’ crew qualification certificates
13:06 Crowley integrates Jensen Maritime into new Engineering Services Group
12:54 Professor Horst Linde: Container terminal in Świnoujście will fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk
12:12 NAVTOR acquires vessel analytics and performance specialist Tres Solutions
11:13 NIBULON launches its sixth non-self-propelled NBL-91 Project vessel
10:49 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie arrived in Sabetta
10:32 Maine Maritime Academy hires Capt. MacArthur as Master aboard T/S State of Maine
10:21 Globus Maritime announces the agreement to acquire a 2011-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 19
09:18 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
08:52 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial

2021 February 19

18:26 Van Oord celebrates final milestone Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
17:57 Zelenodolsk Shipyard lays down yet another boat of Project 21980
17:36 Wallenius Wilhelmsen introduced the first full-scale wind-powered RoRo ship
17:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
16:51 Belarus to handle 1.8 million tonnes of its cargo in Russia’s ports this year
16:19 SCHOTTEL propels electric-ready ferry for Kootenay Lake in British Columbia
16:05 1.27 million euros to be invested in the development of the cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
15:46 Discussion on the use of Finland's waterways underway
15:18 Port of Rotterdam volumes down by 6.9% to 436.8 million tonnes in 2020
15:04 Russia and Belarus sign agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via Russian ports
14:10 Senior experts to discuss unmanned platform autonomy at the virtual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference in May
13:45 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its covered storage facilities
13:17 Tallink Grupp to require passengers travelling to Finland from Estonia and Sweden to present negative Covid test result
12:23 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:49 New opportunities for Latvian timber exports to the USA
11:22 Okskaya Shipyard launches fourth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:00 DEME Offshore awarded Transport & Installation contract for Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) offshore substations
10:46 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2021 dropped by 20.3%
10:31 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume starts 2021 strong
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 19, 2021
09:43 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completing her experimental round trip voyage
09:25 Crude oil futures go down
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of February 18

2021 February 18

18:04 CMA CGM annouces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, the Mediterranean & North Africa
17:53 Two new ONE liner services connect Hamburg with ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Marmara region
17:49 Ukraine’s Mykolaiv port volume in January 2021 plummets 24%
17:05 Rotterdam hosting online World Hydrogen Summit from 9 to 11 March
16:53 ENGIE and Equinor join forces in the development of low-carbon hydrogen
15:46 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07
15:40 Austal Philippines reaches major milestone in construction of 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
14:57 Major exporters join hands with RZD to find non-tariff solutions for the Eastern Polygon ‘bottlenecks’
14:35 WinGD updates X72DF dual-fuel engine platform with an offer of four versions
13:15 Gazprom Neft’s low-sulfur marine fuel sales in 2020 soared 3.5 times
12:33 Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers
11:48 Icebreakers escorted 46 merchant vessels in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland