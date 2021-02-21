2021 February 21 14:51

Port of Oakland names Julie Lam CFO

Key architect of COVID-19 response that eased pandemic crunch



A key architect of the Port of Oakland’s COVID-19 response has been named the agency’s Chief Financial Officer. The Port said today that Julie Lam ascended to the post Feb. 8. She had been Acting CFO for the past 10 months.



According to the Port, Ms. Lam will be responsible for financial management, budgeting and accounting in her new role. She’ll also oversee human resources, risk management, purchasing and enterprise resource planning, the Port said.



Ms. Lam, an 8-year Port veteran, shaped two 2020 initiatives allowing the Port to survive the coronavirus pandemic:



A $544 million bond refinancing expected to cut interest expense by $87 million; and

A Port-wide austerity program that helped offset revenue declines resulting from the pandemic.

“Julie has been central to our efforts at overcoming the economic effects of coronavirus,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “She’s a strategic thinker who’ll play a critical role in helping us plan the post-pandemic future.”



Ms. Lam joined the Port in December 2012, spending seven years as its Controller. She previously served as an Accounting and Treasury Manager for M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates, Inc. Ms. Lam received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in accounting and a minor in economics, from the University of San Francisco.



About the Port of Oakland



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.