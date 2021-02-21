  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 21 14:51

    Port of Oakland names Julie Lam CFO

    Key architect of COVID-19 response that eased pandemic crunch

    A key architect of the Port of Oakland’s COVID-19 response has been named the agency’s Chief Financial Officer. The Port said today that Julie Lam ascended to the post Feb. 8.  She had been Acting CFO for the past 10 months.

    According to the Port, Ms. Lam will be responsible for financial management, budgeting and accounting in her new role.  She’ll also oversee human resources, risk management, purchasing and enterprise resource planning, the Port said.

    Ms. Lam, an 8-year Port veteran, shaped two 2020 initiatives allowing the Port to survive the coronavirus pandemic:

    A $544 million bond refinancing expected to cut interest expense by $87 million; and
    A Port-wide austerity program that helped offset revenue declines resulting from the pandemic.

    “Julie has been central to our efforts at overcoming the economic effects of coronavirus,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “She’s a strategic thinker who’ll play a critical role in helping us plan the post-pandemic future.”

    Ms. Lam joined the Port in December 2012, spending seven years as its Controller.  She previously served as an Accounting and Treasury Manager for M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates, Inc.  Ms. Lam received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in accounting and a minor in economics, from the University of San Francisco.

    About the Port of Oakland

    The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 21

14:51 Port of Oakland names Julie Lam CFO
13:22 Guy Cowan takes helm at Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd
12:16 ABP gains international ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification
11:04 JAX LNG and TOTE Services conduct their first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at JAXPORT
10:53 Missing yacht found near Whangarei

2021 February 20

18:05 Sevmorzavod shipyard launches starboard pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700
16:59 The Panhellenic Crew Union to launch a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus in Greece
16:20 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 21,600 pmt
15:03 Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD
14:37 Busan Port's chain portal is introduced as a best practice in port digitalization
14:13 Rail subsidiary Metrans to expand network through investment in Hungary
13:48 Government of Finland proposed extension to validity of ships’ crew qualification certificates
13:06 Crowley integrates Jensen Maritime into new Engineering Services Group
12:54 Professor Horst Linde: Container terminal in Świnoujście will fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk
12:12 NAVTOR acquires vessel analytics and performance specialist Tres Solutions
11:13 NIBULON launches its sixth non-self-propelled NBL-91 Project vessel
10:49 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie arrived in Sabetta
10:32 Maine Maritime Academy hires Capt. MacArthur as Master aboard T/S State of Maine
10:21 Globus Maritime announces the agreement to acquire a 2011-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 19
09:18 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
08:52 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial

2021 February 19

18:26 Van Oord celebrates final milestone Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
17:57 Zelenodolsk Shipyard lays down yet another boat of Project 21980
17:36 Wallenius Wilhelmsen introduced the first full-scale wind-powered RoRo ship
17:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
16:51 Belarus to handle 1.8 million tonnes of its cargo in Russia’s ports this year
16:19 SCHOTTEL propels electric-ready ferry for Kootenay Lake in British Columbia
16:05 1.27 million euros to be invested in the development of the cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
15:46 Discussion on the use of Finland's waterways underway
15:18 Port of Rotterdam volumes down by 6.9% to 436.8 million tonnes in 2020
15:04 Russia and Belarus sign agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via Russian ports
14:10 Senior experts to discuss unmanned platform autonomy at the virtual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference in May
13:45 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its covered storage facilities
13:17 Tallink Grupp to require passengers travelling to Finland from Estonia and Sweden to present negative Covid test result
12:23 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:49 New opportunities for Latvian timber exports to the USA
11:22 Okskaya Shipyard launches fourth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:00 DEME Offshore awarded Transport & Installation contract for Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) offshore substations
10:46 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2021 dropped by 20.3%
10:31 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume starts 2021 strong
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 19, 2021
09:43 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completing her experimental round trip voyage
09:25 Crude oil futures go down
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of February 18

2021 February 18

18:04 CMA CGM annouces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, the Mediterranean & North Africa
17:53 Two new ONE liner services connect Hamburg with ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Marmara region
17:49 Ukraine’s Mykolaiv port volume in January 2021 plummets 24%
17:05 Rotterdam hosting online World Hydrogen Summit from 9 to 11 March
16:53 ENGIE and Equinor join forces in the development of low-carbon hydrogen
15:46 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07
15:40 Austal Philippines reaches major milestone in construction of 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
14:57 Major exporters join hands with RZD to find non-tariff solutions for the Eastern Polygon ‘bottlenecks’
14:35 WinGD updates X72DF dual-fuel engine platform with an offer of four versions
13:15 Gazprom Neft’s low-sulfur marine fuel sales in 2020 soared 3.5 times
12:33 Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers
11:48 Icebreakers escorted 46 merchant vessels in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
11:37 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial
11:01 Ports of Stockholm’s sustainable transport node initiative
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 18, 2021