2021 February 21 10:53

Missing yacht found near Whangarei

The yacht, Tribe, which broadcast a Mayday call yesterday evening was found this afternoon in Bream Bay about 4 nautical miles (7km) south of Whangarei. That is about 80 nautical miles (150km) north of where it made its Mayday call, Maritime NZ said.



A Maritime NZ staff member expects to meet Tribe’s skipper tomorrow to discuss what happened and what lessons can be learned from the incident.



Rescue Coordination Centre NZ Senior Search and Rescue Officer, Chris Henshaw, said irrespective of the circumstances of this incident, anyone on the water who believes their life is in danger should not hesitate to make a Mayday call or activate a distress beacon – delay can be fatal.