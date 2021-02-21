2021 February 21 12:16

ABP gains international ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has gained an ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management covering all ABP ports and terminals.



The ISO 14001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system (EMS). As part of the process, ABP’s existing systems were assessed against the certification’s formulation and maintenance requirements.



The framework will also help ABP improve its environmental performance through more efficient use of its resources and the reduction of waste as well as demonstrate ABP’s commitment to protecting the environment to external stakeholders.



Alan Tinline, ABP Group Head of Health, Safety & Environment, commented: “This is a great achievement, particularly during such a challenging time. It reflects the commitment to sustainable progress, ensuring that our business, people and the environment prosper.



“We look forward to continuing to build on this strong foundation in 2021 and ensuring everyone is part of ABP`s drive towards sustainability.”



To date 17 of ABP’s 21 ports have renewable energy generation projects, providing clean power for ABP and its customers. Over the past six years, ABP has reduced its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by a staggering 35%.



Last year the Port of Hull unveiled the UK’s largest rooftop solar array. In January ABP was crowned the company showing the biggest commitment to solar power in the UK in a Project Solar UK leader board, putting it ahead of Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Amazon. The array produces 6.5MW saving ABP 2,600 tonnes of CO2e per annum, which equates to the energy needs of 1,450 average UK homes.