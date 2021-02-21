2021 February 21 11:04

JAX LNG and TOTE Services conduct their first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at JAXPORT

After loading at the JAX LNG facility, the Clean Jacksonville maneuvered alongside Siem Confucius to perform the milestone fuel transfer



JAX LNG and TOTE Services recently completed their first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). Crews loaded 1,800 m3 (~450,000 gallons) of LNG from North America’s first LNG bunker barge, the Clean Jacksonville, to the LNG-powered vehicle carrier, Siem Confucius, at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.



In preparation for the bunkering, JAX LNG worked closely with TOTE Services to utilize the Clean Jacksonville while also gaining acceptance from the U.S. Coast Guard to perform the bunkering during all potential cargo loading conditions. After loading at the JAX LNG facility, the Clean Jacksonville maneuvered alongside Siem Confucius to perform the milestone fuel transfer.



The 7,500-car-capacity Siem Confucius and its sister ship, Siem Aristotle, are Liberian-Registered and regularly call on JAXPORT to unload factory-new Volkswagen Group of America cars and SUVs.



“Our modern and eco-friendly fleet helps reduce emissions while maximizing efficiency,” said Siem Car Carriers President Jeffrey Campbell. “We are thrilled to partner with other pioneers in the environmental conservation movement, including Volkswagen, JAX LNG, TOTE Services, and JAXPORT, to reduce emissions while providing world-class service to the industry.”



TOTE Services operates the Clean Jacksonville and has successfully performed more than 150 bunkering events for TOTE’s Marlin class vessels, the world’s first LNG-powered container ships.



“This commercial bunkering is a major milestone for TOTE Services and a significant step toward supporting clean fueled vessels operating around the world,” said TOTE Services President Jeff Dixon. “TOTE Services’ significant experience with LNG – combined with our technical expertise and commitment to safety – allows us to assist other customers adopting use of the cleanest, most readily available fuel for shipping today and into the future.”



“Some of the world’s most eco-friendly ships call JAXPORT thanks to the innovation and vision of our customers and port partners,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “Jacksonville is a global leader in the use of LNG and we are proud to support the continued growth of LNG in the maritime industry and beyond.”



“We are delighted to have earned the trust and confidence of Siem Car Carriers to offer our LNG bunker service during the Siem Confucius recent call on JAXPORT,” said Roger Williams of BHE GT&S, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company and joint partner and operator of JAX LNG. “By using the Clean Jacksonville, JAX LNG is leveraging the investment and expertise of our extraordinary partner- TOTE Services.”



About JAXPORT



JAXPORT is a full-service, international trade seaport located at the crossroads of the nation’s rail and highway network in Northeast Florida, the heart of the South Atlantic. JAXPORT is one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports and the only U.S. East Coast port offering on-dock and near-dock LNG fueling capabilities.



About JAX LNG



JAX LNG, LLC is a joint venture between NorthStar Midstream and Pivotal LNG, a subsidiary of BHE GT&S, operating a 120,000 gallon per day LNG plant with 2 million gallons of storage in Jacksonville, FL. The LNG facility was constructed to bring liquefied natural gas to the southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico.



About TOTE Services



TOTE Services, LLC (“TOTE Services”) is a leading U.S.-based ship management company that skillfully and expertly provides crewing and technical services to meet the needs of commercial, privately owned and U.S. Government vessels. Since 2015, TOTE Services has overseen construction and management of the world’s first LNG powered container ships, activated U.S. training ships to support disaster relief and managed many MARAD vessels. TOTE Services, along with TOTE Maritime Alaska, LLC and TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC, comprise the TOTE group of companies. The TOTE group is part of the Saltchuk family of companies.