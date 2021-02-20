Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 21,600 pmt

2021 February 20 16:20

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between February 15 and February 19 grew by RUB 938 and totaled RUB 21,675 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: