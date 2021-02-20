-
2021 February 20 16:20
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 21,600 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 938
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between February 15 and February 19 grew by RUB 938 and totaled RUB 21,675 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,500 to RUB 19,850 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 824 to RUB 21,777 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 641 to RUB 20,136 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,500 to RUB 21,350 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose by RUB 737 to RUB 22,073 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 1,890 to RUB 30,900 pmt.