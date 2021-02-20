2021 February 20 14:37

Busan Port's chain portal is introduced as a best practice in port digitalization

Accelerating Digitalization: Critical Actions to Strengthen the Resilience of the Maritime Supply Chain, a report that is scheduled to be published on Jan. 21 by the World Bank and the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), includes Busan Port's progress of a Chain Portal.



The report on ports' digitalization to counter COVID-19 is published to accelerate the digitalization of small-and-medium-sized ports and ports in developing countries. It includes best practices of Busan Port and other leading global ports and international organizations (Ports of LA, Rotterdam, Barcelona, and Hamburg, and the World Bank, the IAPH, the IMO, etc.).



The World Bank and the IAPH chose Busan Port's Chain Portal as a best practice for port digitalization in June last year. Busan Port was the only Asian port to be selected for the report.



Busan Port Authority introduced the evolution of its port community systems (PCS) and Chain Portal, a logistics portal system based on blockchain technology. The presentation showed how the port is actively adopting and utilizing the latest technologies to maximize the port's operational efficiency and benefits for port stakeholders.



Port Community System (PCS): Chain Portal is an information exchange portal established to improve port management and operational efficiency through data exchanges among stakeholders. It is the 3rd generation PCS of Busan Port consisting ITT system, terminal integrated monitoring system, and big data. Blockchain technology increases data reliability and allows real-time monitoring of containers, maximizing the work efficiency of stakeholders.



CEO Nam Ki-chan stated, "With COVID-19, digitalization of ports has become the most heated topic of the global maritime and port industry. Against the backdrop, BPA will do its best to share Busan Port's best practices in IT and improve its global reputation.



On the other hand, Busan Port Authority is continuously playing the role as a leading global port: it participated in ChainPORT, consulted the port authority in Peru on the PCS, gave a presentation on PCS at the Smart City Expo 2020 in Barcelona, and participated in the IAPH data collaboration committee.



ChainPORT is a maritime and port community and the first PA network established to improve the solidarity and cooperation between ports based on digitalization. It is participated by 13 leading global ports, including the ports of Hamburg, LA, Singapore, and Rotterdam.