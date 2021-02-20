2021 February 20 13:06

Crowley integrates Jensen Maritime into new Engineering Services Group

To bring Crowley’s complete depth and breadth of services to maritime clients seeking design-build-operate solutions, the company has now fully integrated Jensen Maritime into the Crowley Engineering Services group, according to the company's release.

The new group will seamlessly combine Crowley’s diverse business portfolio and long history of engineering, project management and marine operations with Seattle-based Jensen’s industry-leading marine engineering and naval architecture expertise. The result is a stronger, singular source for customers seeking high-level design expertise drawing on Crowley’s overall knowledge of management and operations of vessels, including tugboats, tanks vessels such as articulated tug-barges, and other commercial and government vessels.

While all employees and business dealings, including new contracts, communications and email, will operate as Crowley, the Jensen name will live on through its industry-leading designs and naval architecture that will continue to be offered under Crowley Engineering. Legacy designs and new designs will be marketed as Crowley while indicating “Design Powered by Jensen.”



Crowley’s engineering services team delivers a full range of marine and engineering solutions. This includes detail and conceptual vessel design and modification, shipyard management, and on-site consulting services for all types of marine projects anywhere in the world.