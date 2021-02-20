  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 20 12:54

    Professor Horst Linde: Container terminal in Świnoujście will fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk

    There is enough space for a terminal that will fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk, and will be able to offer convenient access to the hinterland of western Poland, eastern Germany and regions in southern Europe, says Horst Linde, a member of the Institute of Land and Maritime Transport at the University of Technology in Berlin.

    Prof. Linde, referring to the concept of building a deep-water container terminal in Świnoujscie, among the success conditions mentions, between other things, the necessity to handle large mainline vessels used on the most important overseas trades, and at the same time need to attract deep-sea carriers to Świnoujście.

    - This will require very focused marketing activities, positioned around the benefits of direct calls to Świnoujście, as an alternative to, for example, Gdańsk and Klaipeda – stresses Professor. – Especially due to the fact, that ports which already handle the direct calls of large ocean-going vessels will be very interested in maintaining their market position.

    Professor adds that the spectrum of interests of the Port of Świnoujście should also include carriers using feeder services of the North Sea hubs, such as Rotterdam, Antwerp, Wilhelmshaven, Hamburg.
    "It won't be easy neither," admits Professor Linde. "These ports will certainly make every effort to maintain the services’ loops in the shape most favourable for themselves”.

    According to the expert, a competitive advantage can be built in a number of ways, e.g. through flexible container handling tariff policy, or favorable hinterland access system. Professor stresses the importance of a rational pricing policy, individual rate negotiations, long-term contracts including service level guarantees, etc.

    Particular emphasis is placed on access to economically important hinterland, and supply/consumer markets.

    - The advantage of Świnoujście/Szczecin seaports is the access to the Oder river, and possibility of use of inland waterway transport as an economically and ecologically sustainable method of transport – emphasizes the expert from Berlin.

    The Havel/Oder-Kanal taking into account the current state of  navigability and the expected completion of the construction of the new Niederfinow lift, offers excellent access to the industrial areas of Berlin/Brandenburg, and even further to the west, e.g. to Magdeburg, Brunswick, Wolfsburg or even Hanover.

    - Many people I know, who are supporters of inland navigation, expect that once Świnoujście is accessible directly for ocean-going vessels, the transport of containers from Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven, instead of road or rail transport, will move to the aforementioned eastern route - continues professor. - In fact, this is a very significant potential for the terminal in  Świnoujście.

    Professor Linde draws also attention to the access to Polish most industrialized regions. This is a further perspective, requiring the restoration of navigability of Oder river on the entire length, the regulation of the river, the construction of dams, etc., and in the longer term the connection with the Danube. Activities in this direction are already being carried out. Before it happens however, the Silesian region will be well connected with the port by the express road S3, and the "Nadodrzanka" rail line.

    - Once the functionality of inland navigation has been restored, complemented by rail and road transport, the potential of Świnoujście's hinterland will cover a significant part of the western and southern Poland, including parts of Silesia, eastern and south-eastern Germany, eastern and south-eastern European countries such as the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary. This should be a firm basis for effective competition with Gdańsk and Hamburg and other ports such as Rostock or Lubeck – adds Professor Linde.

    The terminal located in the external port will provide free access for the largest container ships entering the Baltic Sea. In this regard, Prof. Linde’s opinion is in line with the authors of the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority idea. He also points out that the terminals in Gdansk and Klaipeda are transhipment hubs for feeders in the eastern and north-eastern part of Baltic Sea. The terminal in Świnoujście, with favorable distances, can become a transhipment hub for the Baltic’s north-western part, e.g. Southern Sweden or Denmark.

    The expert also draws attention to the new terminal’s infrastructure, automation of processes of handling, internal transport and storage of containers, quality of equipment or quay parameters.
    In his opinion, the problem of many ports is the transhipment of containers between ocean and inland vessels. He suggests to solve this problem at the early planning stage. He also encourages the investor to carefully consider the possibility of bunkering containerships in Świnoujście.

    Professor Linde believes that the operation of two big container terminals along the southern coast of the Baltic Sea – compared to at least 5 terminals in the southern North Sea range, between Elbe and the Rhine/Meuse/Scheldt – means that there is enough space for the third terminal. It would fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk, offering convenient access to the huge hinterland of western Poland, eastern Germany and further areas in southern Europe. Such terminal would be available at relatively short transport distances, and the availability of all means of transport.

    "Regardless of the good starting conditions, it shall be expected that Gdańsk and Hamburg will defend their current market position, so it will be a fascinating challenge to operate within this competition", adds Professor Horst Linde.

Другие новости по темам: Gdansk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 20

15:03 Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD
14:37 Busan Port's chain portal is introduced as a best practice in port digitalization
14:13 Rail subsidiary Metrans to expand network through investment in Hungary
13:48 Government of Finland proposed extension to validity of ships’ crew qualification certificates
13:06 Crowley integrates Jensen Maritime into new Engineering Services Group
12:54 Professor Horst Linde: Container terminal in Świnoujście will fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk
12:12 NAVTOR acquires vessel analytics and performance specialist Tres Solutions
11:13 NIBULON launches its sixth non-self-propelled NBL-91 Project vessel
10:49 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie arrived in Sabetta
10:32 Maine Maritime Academy hires Capt. MacArthur as Master aboard T/S State of Maine
10:21 Globus Maritime announces the agreement to acquire a 2011-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 19
09:18 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
08:52 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial

2021 February 19

18:26 Van Oord celebrates final milestone Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
17:57 Zelenodolsk Shipyard lays down yet another boat of Project 21980
17:36 Wallenius Wilhelmsen introduced the first full-scale wind-powered RoRo ship
17:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
16:51 Belarus to handle 1.8 million tonnes of its cargo in Russia’s ports this year
16:19 SCHOTTEL propels electric-ready ferry for Kootenay Lake in British Columbia
16:05 1.27 million euros to be invested in the development of the cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
15:46 Discussion on the use of Finland's waterways underway
15:18 Port of Rotterdam volumes down by 6.9% to 436.8 million tonnes in 2020
15:04 Russia and Belarus sign agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via Russian ports
14:10 Senior experts to discuss unmanned platform autonomy at the virtual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference in May
13:45 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its covered storage facilities
13:17 Tallink Grupp to require passengers travelling to Finland from Estonia and Sweden to present negative Covid test result
12:23 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:49 New opportunities for Latvian timber exports to the USA
11:22 Okskaya Shipyard launches fourth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:00 DEME Offshore awarded Transport & Installation contract for Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) offshore substations
10:46 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2021 dropped by 20.3%
10:31 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume starts 2021 strong
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 19, 2021
09:43 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completing her experimental round trip voyage
09:25 Crude oil futures go down
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of February 18

2021 February 18

18:04 CMA CGM annouces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, the Mediterranean & North Africa
17:53 Two new ONE liner services connect Hamburg with ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Marmara region
17:49 Ukraine’s Mykolaiv port volume in January 2021 plummets 24%
17:05 Rotterdam hosting online World Hydrogen Summit from 9 to 11 March
16:53 ENGIE and Equinor join forces in the development of low-carbon hydrogen
15:46 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07
15:40 Austal Philippines reaches major milestone in construction of 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
14:57 Major exporters join hands with RZD to find non-tariff solutions for the Eastern Polygon ‘bottlenecks’
14:35 WinGD updates X72DF dual-fuel engine platform with an offer of four versions
13:15 Gazprom Neft’s low-sulfur marine fuel sales in 2020 soared 3.5 times
12:33 Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers
11:48 Icebreakers escorted 46 merchant vessels in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
11:37 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial
11:01 Ports of Stockholm’s sustainable transport node initiative
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 18, 2021
10:13 Med Marine’s new series tug now operates in Hadera
10:09 Hapag-Lloyd expects very strong earnings growth in the first quarter of 2021
09:21 Panama Canal modifies transit reservation and OMS fees
09:14 Crude oil futures continue upward trend
08:53 Baltic Dry Index as of Feb 17

2021 February 17

18:07 Hamworthy Pumps wins Babcock contract to supply the pump solutions for five military vessels
17:52 Rosmorport's icebreaker Kapitan Sorokin provides pilotage services on approaches to Big Port Saint Petersburg
17:26 MOL announces merger of MOL Marine and MOL Engineering