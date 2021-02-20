  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

    LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie arrived in Sabetta

    The LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completed her experimental round trip voyage from Sabetta (Russia) to Jiangsu (China) and back on 19 February 2021, at 4:30 p.m. The ship has docked at the port of loading, says press center of PAO Sovcomflot.

    It was for the first time in history for a large-capacity cargo vessel to transit the eastern sector of the Arctic in February.

    On her back way from Cape Dezhnev to Sabetta the tanker was escorted by nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy. It took the convoy 11 days and 10 hours to cover 2,500 nautical miles along the Northern Sea Route.

    Throughout the passage the ship was maintainig a safe speed under the ice and weather conditions. The biggest issues faced by the vessel were ice hummocks in the Chukchi Sea and the East Siberian Sea.

    “The voyage of Christophe de Margerie of May 2020 and the this voyage expanded the navigation window in the in the eastern sector of the Russian Arctic almost two-fold. Extension of the Arctic navigation period lets us speak about more more efficient use of the high-latitude transportation corridor for both the Russian and the global economy”, emphasized Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot.

    Since 2010, Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Atomflot are organising a series of experimental cargo voyages along the Northern Sea Route. 

    Atomflot says Rosatom, NOVATEK and Sovcomflot are currently looking into arranging an eastward voyage in April-May of the current year.

    On 5 January 2021, Christophe de Margerie loaded with liquefied natural gas of Yamal LNG left the port of Sabetta for Jiangsu.

    It took her 10 days and 21 hours to pass the NSR without icebreaker assistance and to reach the Cape Dezhnev.

    On January 26, the tanker arrived in Jiangsu, discharged the cargo and started her ballast passage back on January 27.

    On February 7, upon reaching the southern tip of the Cape Dezhnev, the tanker was escorted by the icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy back to Sabetta. 

    PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 145 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.7 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

  RSS   Subscription

