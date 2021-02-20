2021 February 20 10:21

Globus Maritime announces the agreement to acquire a 2011-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that on February 17, 2021 it closed the previously announced registered direct offering of 4.8 million common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4.8 million common shares, according to the company's release.

Subsequent to the closing of the offering, the Company entered into, through a separate wholly owned subsidiary, an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a 2011-built Kamsarmax vessel built by the Universal Shipbuilding Corporation, Japan. The price for the vessel is $16.5 million if the ship is delivered on or before May31, 2021 and $16.2 million if the ship is delivered between June 1, 2021 and August 15, 2021,withthe date of delivery tobe determined by the seller.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to Globus between April 1, 2021 and August 15, 2021, as determined by the seller. On completion of this acquisition, the fleet of Globus is expected to expand to seven dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of 462,393 deadweight ton sand a weighted average age of 11years (as of February 18,2021).

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of sixdry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.2years as of December 31, 2020.