2021 February 20 09:18

Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that it entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement to purchase a 2010 Korean-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third-party for a purchase price of $14.8million.

The acquisition is expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessel some time in the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter of this year and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels. On a fully delivered basis, Castor will have a fleet of 12vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 1.1million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 3 Kamsarmax and 6 Panamax dry bulk vessels and 2 Aframax tankers.