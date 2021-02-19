2021 February 19 17:57

Zelenodolsk Shipyard lays down yet another boat of Project 21980

It will be the thirteenth vessel in the series

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky (part of AK BARS Group) says it held an official keel-laying ceremony for thirteenth boat of special purpose in a series of 21980 design ships.

The Project 21980 boat was designed by Nizhny Novgorod based Vympel Design Bureau



Zelenodolsk Shipyard has built the Crachonok-class serial vessels since 2008. To date, ten boats have been delivered to the State Customer and commissioned into service with the Russian Navy fleet.

The special purpose boats of Grachonok-class were designed to protect the waters off naval bases of the Russian Navy and to assist Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia.

Modern equipment and excellent seaworthy characteristics enable them to perform a wide range of tasks that ships of greater displacement usually do.

Boats of this project are equipped with modern radio electronic armament (hydroacoustic station for detecting underwater sabotage forces and means “Anapa”, navigation radar MR-231, optical-electronic complex for lighting near air and surface conditions MTK-201 M3) and means for detecting underwater objects (search survey complex "Kalmar"). There is diving equipment on board the boats.



Tatarstan-based OJSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky, specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.