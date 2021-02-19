2021 February 19 16:51

Belarus to handle 1.8 million tonnes of its cargo in Russia’s ports this year

Annual volumes are oil products are indicative



Indicative volumes of oil products to be handled in the seaports of Russia in 2021 are estimated at 1.8 million tonnes, says press center of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus.



In 2021-2023, 9.8 milt of cargo (heavy fuel oil, petrol, oil) is to be exported via the ports of Russia’s North-West Region.



Railway tariffs for transportation of oil products are set at the level complying with the countries’ national legislation with the discounts offered by Belarus Railways and Russian Railways. They guarantee no rise of rates except of annual indexation foreseen by the national laws of Belarus and Russia.



On 19 February 2021, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus signed an intergovernmental agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via the Russian ports. The document are signed by Vitaly Saveliev, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, and Aleksey Avramenko, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus.

