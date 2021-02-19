2021 February 19 17:15

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean

CMA CGM applied Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from March 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From South East India and Sri Lanka ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To all North European & Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From March 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) and until further notice