2021 February 19 16:05

1.27 million euros to be invested in the development of the cruise terminal in Bremerhaven

The cruise terminal is to be developed at the Columbusinsel site in Bremerhaven and there are also plans to build a new multipurpose reception building, according to the company's release. The Port Committee has paved the way for the project and voted unanimously in favour of the relevant resolution submitted by the Senator for Science and Ports. The planning costs are estimated at 1.27 million euros.



The plans envisage that the central section of the building ensemble will be demolished and rebuilt. In addition to the actual terminal, the complex will also include an integrated car park and several storeys of office space.

The entire planning process is to be completed by 2022. Subsequent planning phases will also include a study to ascertain how the cruise shipping business as a whole and at Bremerhaven in particular will develop in light of the Covid pandemic and the period that follows.