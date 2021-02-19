2021 February 19 15:04

Russia and Belarus sign agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via Russian ports

On 19 February 2021, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus have signed an intergovernmental agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via the Russian ports, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony.



The document has been signed by Vitaly Saveliev, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, and Aleksey Avramenko, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus.

According to Vitaly Saveliev, the agreement is signed for three years and can be extended automatically.



The agreement foresees signing of contracts under take-or-pay principle.



The document provides for handling over 9.8 million tonnes of oil products in Russia’s Baltic ports in 2021-2023 including 3.5 million tonnes in 2021, 3.2 million tonnes in 2022 and 3.1 million tonnes in 2023.



In late January 2021, RF and Belarus Governments signed an agreement on cooperation in transportation and transshipment of oil products bound for exports to third countries from Belarus via the seaports of Russia.

On 16 February 2021, Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, has approved the draft Belarusian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in transportation and transshipment of oil products bound for exports to third countries from Belarus via the seaports of Russia. According to the press center of Belarus President, the document is to serve as the basis for negotiations.



