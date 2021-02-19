2021 February 19 13:45

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its covered storage facilities

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) says it has put into operation a new covered warehouse of 3,600 square meters. The new facility is intended for storing products of iron and steel works.

With its additional covered storage yards SP SPb is able to ensure the best possible conditions for storing the demanding cold rolled steel and to provide its clients with the new opportunities for accumulation of shiploads and shipment of cargo. The new facility will contribute to improvement of port logistics and, consequently, enhance the company’s performance.

“The new storage yard can accommodate about 20,000 tonnes of cold-rolled coils. Now we are seeing the growth of this cargo flow and the port’s current task is to arrange careful storing and protection of this cargo against atmospheric precipitation”, says Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director of SP SPb.

In autumn 2020, the company put into operation a multipurpose storage facility of open type for general cargo.