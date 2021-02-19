2021 February 19 10:46

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2021 dropped by 20.3%

In January 2021, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 1.7 million tonnes of cargo (-20.3%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 42.3% to 275,000 tonnes, coal handling fell by 99% to 4,000 tonnes, chemicals – down 16.1% to 102,200 tonnes, ore – 99,600 tonnes (no handling in January 2020), wood pellets – down 12.1% to 169,000 tonnes, wood chips – down 51.6% to 74,700 tonnes, sawn timber – up 2.1 times to 31,100 tonnes, oil products - down 21.1% to 257,100 tonnes, timber – up 15.2% to 190,400 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput fell by 13.2% to 32,700 TEUs.

No passengers were serviced in the port in January 2021.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2020, the port handled 23.7 million tonnes of cargo.