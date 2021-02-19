2021 February 19 10:31

Port of Los Angeles cargo volume starts 2021 strong

The Port of Los Angeles processed 835,516 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in January, an increase of 3.6% compared to January 2020, according to the company's release. It was the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year increases as U.S. consumer spending continues to drive demand for goods.



“All indications point toward a strong flow of imports over the next few months as consumers continue an unprecedented buying surge which began last summer,” said Port of Los Angeles Director Gene Seroka. “However, U.S. exports continue to lag, down 25 of the last 27 months. What we’re experiencing is one-way trade, which has created challenges for the entire supply chain.



January 2021 loaded imports reached 437,609 TEUs compared to January 2020. Loaded exports decreased 19.5% to 119,327 TEUs. Empty containers, heavily in demand in Asia, increased 14.5% compared to January 2020 reaching 278,580 TEUs.



A total of 87 cargo vessels arrived in January, including eight extra loaders. There were no canceled sailings.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.