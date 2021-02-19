2021 February 19 09:25

Crude oil futures go down

Crude oil prices fell by 1.42% - 1.65%

As of February 19, 07:45, Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 1.42% lower to settle at $ 63,02 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.65% to close at $59,52 a barrel.



Crude oil prices remain bullish on decline in US inventories.

Oil prices growth is driven by reduction of the commodity reserves in the USA.