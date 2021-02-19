-
2021 February 19 09:25
Crude oil futures go down
Crude oil prices fell by 1.42% - 1.65%
As of February 19, 07:45, Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 1.42% lower to settle at $ 63,02 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.65% to close at $59,52 a barrel.
Crude oil prices remain bullish on decline in US inventories.
Oil prices growth is driven by reduction of the commodity reserves in the USA.
