2021 February 18 17:53

Two new ONE liner services connect Hamburg with ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Marmara region

With the ‘North Europe East Mediterranean Express/NEX’ and ‘North Europe Turkey Express/NTX’, at the start of this year the ONE shipping company simultaneously launched two new container liner services calling Hamburg. The MOL Emissary has been loaded today in Hamburg, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.



The NEX service called after leaving Hamburg the ports of Antwerp, Le Havre, Tangier, Malta, Alexandria-Dekheila, Damietta, Beirut, Mersin, Iskenderun, Algeciras, Southampton and Rotterdam. Clearance of NTX, The new second service offered by ONE is the NTX service. Along with Hamburg, this called at the ports of Antwerp, Malta, Gebze, Istanbul-Ambarli, Gemlik, Aliaga, Tangier, Southampton and Rotterdam.



“With the two new ONE services, we are strategically expanding our commitment to the intra-European trade routes that are of growing importance for us and our customers. Increasing demand on the part of our customers shows that right from the outset, what we are offering in the sea trade between Northern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the Marmara region, is already finding good acceptance. With our extensive agency network in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey, we are optimally positioned. On both imports and exports, we see attractive cargo volume for ONE and good load factors for our direct services,” says Jan Holst, ONE’s Managing Director in Germany.



A totaI of nine liner services connect Hamburg with ports in Turkey. These consist of six container and two multi-purpose services, plus one vehicle transport service. The container and vehicle transport services operate weekly. The multi-purpose service calls Hamburg monthly and in addition, on demand.