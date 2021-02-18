  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 18 15:46

    Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07

    The Weekly Outook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Global oil and fuel prices are picking up as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels amid easing coronavirus lockdowns in key countries like China and India and signs of increasing road travel in several countries.

    MABUX World Bunker Index has shown firm uptrend during the week. The 380 HSFO index has risen from 386.92 USD/MT to 406.40 USD/ MT (+19.48 USD), VLSFO has added 10.12 USD: from 499.64 USD/MT to 509.76 USD/MT while MGO has gained 18.60 USD and has risen from 549.21 USD/MT up to 567.81 USD/MT. The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) – the difference in price between 380 HSFO and VLSFO – has not changed during the week and averaged 105.87 USD.





     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    SS Spread in Rotterdam has widened during the week from 108.00 USD up to 111.00 USD (+3.00 USD). Average value of SS spread for the week has risen by 10.16 USD from 98.67 USD last week to 108.83 USD. In Singapore SS Spread has also risen during the week by 5.00 USD: from 141.00 USD to 146.00 USD. Average weekly SS Spread in Singapore has gained 22.84 USD: from 120.33 USD last week up to 143.17 USD. Price differentials between 380 HSFO and VLSFO continue widening.  



     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation between MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs DBP Index (MABUX Digital Benchmark) in four global largest hubs during the past week showed that 380 HSFO and MGO LS fuel grades remain moderately undercharged in all selected ports. According to DBP Index, the underestimation of the 380 HSFO increased slightly from last week, ranging from minus $ 13 (minus $ 8 last week) in Fujairah to minus $ 16 (minus $ 10) in Houston and minus $ 19 (minus $ 8 last week) in Rotterdam. MGO LS was also undervalued, ranging from minus $ 5 (minus $ 3 last week) in Houston to minus $ 29 (minus $ 30) in Singapore). The only fuel that, according to DBP Index, remains overvalued in all selected ports, is VLSFO. The range of overcharging has not changed significantly: from plus $ 5 (plus $ 7) in Houston to plus $ 14 (plus $ 16) in Singapore.





     

     

     

    As per Veritas Petroleum services (VPS), very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) has become the dominant fuel grade over the course of 2020, accounting for 66% of fuel samples tested by VPS. An average of 8% of fuels were-off spec across last year, indicating that bunker fuel quality has been steadily deteriorating. The geographical distribution of off-spec fuels was not even, with Europe and America on the high side, Asia on the low side and Africa in the mid-range. It was also highlighted the continuing quality challenges posed by VLSFOs in relation to issues such as high Total Sediment Potential (TSP) and cold flow properties.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 18

17:05 Rotterdam hosting online World Hydrogen Summit from 9 to 11 March
16:53 ENGIE and Equinor join forces in the development of low-carbon hydrogen
15:46 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07
15:40 Austal Philippines reaches major milestone in construction of 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
14:57 Major exporters join hands with RZD to find non-tariff solutions for the Eastern Polygon ‘bottlenecks’
14:35 WinGD updates X72DF dual-fuel engine platform with an offer of four versions
13:15 Gazprom Neft’s low-sulfur marine fuel sales in 2020 soared 3.5 times
12:33 Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers
11:48 Icebreakers escorted 46 merchant vessels in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
11:37 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial
11:01 Ports of Stockholm’s sustainable transport node initiative
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 18, 2021
10:13 Med Marine’s new series tug now operates in Hadera
10:09 Hapag-Lloyd expects very strong earnings growth in the first quarter of 2021
09:21 Panama Canal modifies transit reservation and OMS fees
09:14 Crude oil futures continue upward trend
08:53 Baltic Dry Index as of Feb 17

2021 February 17

18:07 Hamworthy Pumps wins Babcock contract to supply the pump solutions for five military vessels
17:52 Rosmorport's icebreaker Kapitan Sorokin provides pilotage services on approaches to Big Port Saint Petersburg
17:26 MOL announces merger of MOL Marine and MOL Engineering
16:57 Damen Shipyards Cape Town holds blessing ceremony for first IPV
16:54 Global Ports Terminals serve first transit train carrying cargo from Japan to Europe
16:25 Valenciaport joins the working groups of the 12 most committed ports against climate change
15:49 BIMCO adds new ice region reports and provides winter navigation advice
15:13 Eurofrigo constructs new cold store with inspection point on Maasvlakte
14:56 Profit attributable to NOVATEK shareholders amounted to RR 67.8 billion
14:32 COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on cargo transportation in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
13:54 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet minesweeper Ivan Antonov conducted comprehensive exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
13:21 Severnaya Verf lays down yet another trawler of Project 170701
12:33 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:15 Aker Solutions to deliver electrification of Equinor’s Troll B & C platforms
11:30 Rosmorport’s barge leaves for her first autonomous voyage
11:07 Port Authority and municipality united on responding to sea level rise in the port
10:52 A.P. Moller - Maersk will operate the world’s first carbon neutral liner vessel by 2023 – seven years ahead of schedule
10:34 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2021 rose by 4.1%
10:07 Seanergy Maritime to acquire an additional Capesize vessel
09:56 Draft agreement on shipping Belarusian oil products via Russian sea ports approved by Belarus President
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 17, 2021
09:38 Oil prices rise as US production decreases
09:20 ABS, Sembcorp Marine, 3D Metalforge and Polar Tankers in additive manufacturing project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of February 16
08:00 Federal Shipping and Waterways Administration and HPA complete the joint dredging operations

2021 February 16

18:37 EDR Antwerp Shipyard and Port of Antwerp invest in better infrastructure for services
18:07 DNV GL releases white paper “Closing the safety gap in an era of transformation”
17:59 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet complete tactical missions in the Baltic Sea
17:37 Modernized frigate of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov"completed first course task
17:16 BIMCO publishes new sanctions clause for container vessel Time Charter Parties 2021
16:53 Kalmar and TLC Vostochny continue long-term collaboration with new Essential Reachstacker order for intermodal operations
16:28 PIL appointed General Manager, Fleet Division
15:58 Sales of marine fuel in Russian ports fell by 27.5% in 2020
15:04 Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:15 Brittany Ferries says open “sea lanes”, a vaccination-led approach to travel corridor policy
13:15 DNV GL awards AYRO AiP for Oceanwings wind assist system
12:13 Royal IHC installed the high-capacity J-lay tower onboard McDermott International’s AMAZON vessel
11:59 Passenger Port of St. Petersburg launches project to organize new sea passenger traffic
11:25 RF Government approves roadmap for lifting sunken ships in the Far East
11:03 GTT obtains two AiP from Bureau Veritas
10:26 Rolls-Royce announces CFO succession
10:04 Rosneft posted 147 billion rubles in net profit for 2020
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 16, 2021