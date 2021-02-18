2021 February 18 15:40

Austal Philippines reaches major milestone in construction of 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express

Austal Philippines has completed the installation of four waterjets in Hull 395, Bañaderos Express, currently under construction for Fred. Olsen Express in Balamban, Cebu, according to the company's release.

The second of two ‘Auto Express 118’ high-speed trimaran ferries ordered by Fred. Olsen Express of the Canary Islands, Bañaderos Express, is scheduled for launch later this month. Austal Australia delivered the first trimaran of the two vessel A$190 million contract, the Bajamar Express, in July 2020.

In addition to the installation of the four Kongsberg KaMeWa 125 S3 waterjets, Austal Philippines also completed the installation of the major Austal MOTION CONTROL SYSTEM components, including swinging T-foils, trim flaps as well as the streamlined, drop-down bow thrusters at the same time; effectively all of the highly efficient underwater appendages to the trimaran hull form that help deliver superior seakeeping and passenger comfort.



Marín highlighted the efficient coordination and close collaboration between Fred. Olsen Express and Austal Philippines, to adapt the complex work schedule and to confidently and effectively face the difficulties associated with operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bañaderos Express is a 118 metre aluminium trimaran, capable of transporting more than 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at cruising speeds up to 38 knots. Along with her sister ship, Bajamar Express, the ship features an optimised trimaran hull form and Austal’s industry-leading MARINELINK monitoring and control system.

Bañaderos Express also features class-leading interior amenities and facilities, including multiple bars, kiosks, a retail shop and children’s play area. The vessel will operate on Fred. Olsen Express’ Santa Cruz, Teneriffe and Agaete, Gran Canaria routes in the Canary Islands.