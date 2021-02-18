  The version for the print
  2021 February 18

    CMA CGM annouces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, the Mediterranean & North Africa

    CMA CGM Group has announced the Peak Season Surcharge applicable on EPIC, MEDEX & MEGEM services:
    This PSS will apply as follows:
     Origin : From all Middle East Gulf ports
     Destination : To all North European ports
     Amounts USD 300 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 600 per 40' dry (all types)
     Date of application: March 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice
     Origin : From all Middle East Gulf ports
     Destination : To West Med, East Med & North Africa ports
     Amounts USD 250 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 500 per 40' dry (all types)
     Date of application: March 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice

  RSS

