2021 February 18 18:04

CMA CGM annouces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, the Mediterranean & North Africa

CMA CGM Group has announced the Peak Season Surcharge applicable on EPIC, MEDEX & MEGEM services:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From all Middle East Gulf ports

Destination : To all North European ports

Amounts USD 300 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 600 per 40' dry (all types)

Date of application: March 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice

Origin : From all Middle East Gulf ports

Destination : To West Med, East Med & North Africa ports

Amounts USD 250 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 500 per 40' dry (all types)

Date of application: March 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice