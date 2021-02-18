-
CMA CGM annouces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, the Mediterranean & North Africa
CMA CGM Group has announced the Peak Season Surcharge applicable on EPIC, MEDEX & MEGEM services:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From all Middle East Gulf ports
Destination : To all North European ports
Amounts USD 300 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 600 per 40' dry (all types)
Date of application: March 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice
Origin : From all Middle East Gulf ports
Destination : To West Med, East Med & North Africa ports
Amounts USD 250 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 500 per 40' dry (all types)
Date of application: March 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice
