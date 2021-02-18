2021 February 18 13:15

Gazprom Neft’s low-sulfur marine fuel sales in 2020 soared 3.5 times

The company's share in the LSFO, ULSFO market in Russia increased by more than 20%



Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, the Gazprom Neft’s bunkering division, supplied ‘ship-to-ship’ about 1.1 million tonnes of MARPOL compliant marine fuels in 2020, which represents a 3.5 times growth. This allowed the company to occupy more than 20% of the market share for LSFO / ULFO in Russia, Gazprom Neft said.



One third of the low-sulfur fuel sales accounted for the seaports based in the Baltic, Barents and White Seas. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker beefed up its own fleet in Murmansk and Arkhangelsk by deploying the Gazpromneft Nord-East homeported in St. Petersburg, for the bunkering of sea-going vessels involved in the Arctic projects and on the Northern Sea Route,.



The Gazprom Neft marine fuel portfolio includes high-quality, environmentally friendly products for various types of marine engines and navigation areas: hybrid fuel developed by Gazpromneft Marine Bunker specialists, as well as products from Omsk Refinery – LSFO and ULSFO, the output of which was increased in 2020.



Gazpromneft Marine Bunker is developing LNG bunkering segment for domestic shipping. The enterprise joined the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF), which develops and certifies technologies for the production, storage and transportation of liquefied natural gas. Russia’s first ever LNG-bunkering vessel – the Dmitry Mendeleev – was launched at the end of 2020 and is undergoing outfitting. The LNG bunker ships delivery is scheduled for 2H, 2021.



