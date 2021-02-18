2021 February 18 12:33

Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to supply Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) with a total of 10 hybrid straddle carriers for its ECT Delta terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake, with delivery expected to be completed during Q3 of 2021, according to the company's release.

Hutchison Ports ECT Delta, located on the North Sea coast of Rotterdam, is one of Europe’s largest container terminals and is capable of handling the latest generation of ultra-large container vessels without any restrictions. The terminal benefits from frequent connections with more than 100 ports across Europe, Asia and North Africa. ECT Delta uses its fleet of straddle carriers for the horizontal transportation on the landside, for loading and unloading trucks.

The Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers significantly reduce both fuel consumption and CO2 emissions when compared to using traditional diesel-powered machines. Hybrid machines also generate much less noise than their diesel counterparts. Kalmar’s hybrid machine also features a maintenance-free regenerative energy system that converts braking and spreader lowering energy into electrical power and stores it in a state-of-the-art on-board lithium-ion battery system.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.