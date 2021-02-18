  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 18 11:01

    Ports of Stockholm’s sustainable transport node initiative

    Ports of Stockholm, together with the ports in Belfast, Lübeck and Gent and additional alliance partners, has applied for EU grant funding to invest in the role of ports as a node and driving force in sustainable transport provision.

    Ports of Stockholm has taken the decision to apply jointly with the ports in Belfast, Lübeck and Gent for EU funding within the European Green Deal framework. The joint application is for green ports of the future to be multi-modal nodes for sustainable and smart mobility through innovation and research within electrification and development of alternative fuels.

    The overarching goal is the significant reduction of air pollutant emissions within port areas. This initiative aligns with the EU goal for a low carbon dioxide and climate-proof future through the European Green Deal, the EU sustainable economy roadmap.

    “The trend is moving towards a port being not only a loading/unloading hub, but also functioning as a strategic node for multi-modal transport, electrification, digitalisation and automation. This new collaboration is aligned with this development and provides us as ports with greater possibilities to drive innovation and revenue for nearby urban nodes, such as Stockholm,” explains Thomas Andersson, CEO Ports of Stockholm.

    For Ports of Stockholm, the planned project includes the possibility to scale up existing onshore power electricity connection capabilities to be able to charge heavier road vehicles and to provide large-scale battery charging facilities for RoPax ships. Stena Line, one of the largest ferry shipping companies in the world and a customer of the ports in both Stockholm and Belfast, is one of the additional alliance partners in the EU application for investment in electrification and battery-powered shipping.

    “Electrification is an important part of our journey to achieving fossil fuel-free shipping and we are already operating services with a hybrid ship. We plan to launch an entirely battery-powered ferry by 2030 at the latest and an important prerequisite to succeed in this is the possibility to charge our ships, work vehicles at the quayside and our customers' vehicles with green electricity of sufficient capacity,” states Niclas Mårtensson, Stena Line CEO and member of the Government Offices of Sweden’s Electrification Commission.

    The application also includes testing of emission-free machinery within the port areas, a study and pilot trial of autonomous passenger boats and last mile delivery services, as well as charging capabilities for smaller passenger vessels.

    All four ports in the joint application are core ports and are part of the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). All are leading ports and load and unload ports within their regions that together encompasses the whole of Northern Europe.

Другие новости по темам: Ports of Stockholm  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 18

16:53 ENGIE and Equinor join forces in the development of low-carbon hydrogen
15:46 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07
15:40 Austal Philippines reaches major milestone in construction of 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
14:57 Major exporters join hands with RZD to find non-tariff solutions for the Eastern Polygon ‘bottlenecks’
14:35 WinGD updates X72DF dual-fuel engine platform with an offer of four versions
13:15 Gazprom Neft’s low-sulfur marine fuel sales in 2020 soared 3.5 times
12:33 Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers
11:48 Icebreakers escorted 46 merchant vessels in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
11:37 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial
11:01 Ports of Stockholm’s sustainable transport node initiative
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 18, 2021
10:13 Med Marine’s new series tug now operates in Hadera
10:09 Hapag-Lloyd expects very strong earnings growth in the first quarter of 2021
09:21 Panama Canal modifies transit reservation and OMS fees
09:14 Crude oil futures continue upward trend
08:53 Baltic Dry Index as of Feb 17

2021 February 17

18:07 Hamworthy Pumps wins Babcock contract to supply the pump solutions for five military vessels
17:52 Rosmorport's icebreaker Kapitan Sorokin provides pilotage services on approaches to Big Port Saint Petersburg
17:26 MOL announces merger of MOL Marine and MOL Engineering
16:57 Damen Shipyards Cape Town holds blessing ceremony for first IPV
16:54 Global Ports Terminals serve first transit train carrying cargo from Japan to Europe
16:25 Valenciaport joins the working groups of the 12 most committed ports against climate change
15:49 BIMCO adds new ice region reports and provides winter navigation advice
15:13 Eurofrigo constructs new cold store with inspection point on Maasvlakte
14:56 Profit attributable to NOVATEK shareholders amounted to RR 67.8 billion
14:32 COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on cargo transportation in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
13:54 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet minesweeper Ivan Antonov conducted comprehensive exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
13:21 Severnaya Verf lays down yet another trawler of Project 170701
12:33 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:15 Aker Solutions to deliver electrification of Equinor’s Troll B & C platforms
11:30 Rosmorport’s barge leaves for her first autonomous voyage
11:07 Port Authority and municipality united on responding to sea level rise in the port
10:52 A.P. Moller - Maersk will operate the world’s first carbon neutral liner vessel by 2023 – seven years ahead of schedule
10:34 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2021 rose by 4.1%
10:07 Seanergy Maritime to acquire an additional Capesize vessel
09:56 Draft agreement on shipping Belarusian oil products via Russian sea ports approved by Belarus President
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 17, 2021
09:38 Oil prices rise as US production decreases
09:20 ABS, Sembcorp Marine, 3D Metalforge and Polar Tankers in additive manufacturing project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of February 16
08:00 Federal Shipping and Waterways Administration and HPA complete the joint dredging operations

2021 February 16

18:37 EDR Antwerp Shipyard and Port of Antwerp invest in better infrastructure for services
18:07 DNV GL releases white paper “Closing the safety gap in an era of transformation”
17:59 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet complete tactical missions in the Baltic Sea
17:37 Modernized frigate of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov"completed first course task
17:16 BIMCO publishes new sanctions clause for container vessel Time Charter Parties 2021
16:53 Kalmar and TLC Vostochny continue long-term collaboration with new Essential Reachstacker order for intermodal operations
16:28 PIL appointed General Manager, Fleet Division
15:58 Sales of marine fuel in Russian ports fell by 27.5% in 2020
15:04 Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:15 Brittany Ferries says open “sea lanes”, a vaccination-led approach to travel corridor policy
13:15 DNV GL awards AYRO AiP for Oceanwings wind assist system
12:13 Royal IHC installed the high-capacity J-lay tower onboard McDermott International’s AMAZON vessel
11:59 Passenger Port of St. Petersburg launches project to organize new sea passenger traffic
11:25 RF Government approves roadmap for lifting sunken ships in the Far East
11:03 GTT obtains two AiP from Bureau Veritas
10:26 Rolls-Royce announces CFO succession
10:04 Rosneft posted 147 billion rubles in net profit for 2020
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 16, 2021
09:30 Oil prices rise amid decreased production