  • 2021 February 18 09:14

    Crude oil futures continue upward trend

    Crude oil prices edged up 0.95% - 1.17%

    As of February 18, 07:34, Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 1.17% higher to settle at $ 65,09 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.95% to close at $ 61,72 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices remain bullish on decline in US inventories.

