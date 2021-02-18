2021 February 18 09:14

Crude oil futures continue upward trend

Crude oil prices edged up 0.95% - 1.17%

As of February 18, 07:34, Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 1.17% higher to settle at $ 65,09 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.95% to close at $ 61,72 a barrel.



Crude oil prices remain bullish on decline in US inventories.