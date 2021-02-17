2021 February 17 17:52

Rosmorport's icebreaker Kapitan Sorokin provides pilotage services on approaches to Big Port Saint Petersburg

The icebreaker Kapitan Sorokin joined the icebreaking group of FSUE “Rosmorport” in the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea and now provides pilotage services from the point of formation of the caravan to approaches to the seaport of Big Port Saint Petersburg, says press center of Rosmorport.

Kapitan Sorokin is the lead icebreaker in a series of four icebreakers of the same class. It has a capacity of 18 MW, the length of the icebreaker is 141.4 m, the width is 31.1 m, the draft is 8.5 m, and the maximum speed is 19 knots.

The group of icebreakers of FSUE “Rosmorport” in the Gulf of Finland consists of 6 linear and 6 port icebreakers. In January, the linear icebreaker Kapitan Dranitsyn arrived at the seaport of Big Port Saint Petersburg in order to strengthen the group. Currently, 4 linear and 5 port icebreakers are involved in operations in the Gulf of Finland.

During the winter period 2020-2021 FSUE “Rosmorport” began to provide pilotage services starting from December 7. The icebreaking group of FSUE “Rosmorport” is the largest icebreaking group in the world. In total, the fleet of the enterprise includes 36 icebreakers and icebreaker tugs of various capacities, which provide piloting in 15 freezing seaports of Russia.