2021 February 17 18:07

Hamworthy Pumps wins Babcock contract to supply the pump solutions for five military vessels

As a subcontractor for Babcock International Group, Hamworthy Pumps will supply the pump solutions for five highly specialised Type 31 military vessels, according to the company's release.



By 2028, Babcock International Group will have built five new Type 31 frigates for the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy, and Hamworthy Pumps will supply the pump solutions.



With this contract, the two companies strengthen an already close and long-standing collaboration on deliveries to the government market in the UK. Including the Type 23 (Duke class) frigates, which were built from 1989 to 2002 and have proven their versatility in naval operations around the world.



The Babcock International Group contract includes the delivery of a total of 235 pumps over a five-year period. According to the newly appointed CEO, Hans Christiaan Laheij, the Type 31 programme will be an important reference in the coming years, with Hamworthy Pumps further increasing its focus on the Navy segment.



For example, a key element of the Type 31 programme is to supply a design with the potential to secure a range of export orders and thereby supporting the UK economy and UK jobs. If international customers wish to develop local build and support capabilities, Hamworthy Pumps will support a collaboration approach with a range of export strategies to maximise local in-country content.



The Type 31 programme consists of five general purpose frigates with a production cost of GB£ 250 million per unit. The T31 builds upon the already successful Iver Huitfeldt Global Frigate design, incorporating changes to provide a compliant and adaptable modern platform.



About Hamworthy Pumps

Hamworthy Pumps designs and manufactures specialised in-line pump solutions for the marine and offshore industries. The solutions are in the areas of engine room pumps, pump room systems, firewater pump packages and scrubber systems as well as global service and aftersales. Hamworthy Pumps was founded in 1889. The company is based near the Port of Singapore and in Poole, UK. The company is owned by investment company Solix as a part of Svanehøj Group which consist of the brands Svanehøj, Hamworthy Pumps, Eureka and Dolphin.