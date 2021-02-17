2021 February 17 16:54

Global Ports Terminals serve first transit train carrying cargo from Japan to Europe

First Container Terminal (“FCT”) and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (“VSC”), both part of Global Ports Group, have served the first train fully loaded with cargo fr om Japan as part of the scheduled AE19 intermodal transit service for the delivery of containers from Asia to Europe via Russia, Global Ports Group says in a press release.



A transit train with 40 FEU of sportswear and equipment departed from VSC (located in the deep-water port of Vostochny) on 6 February 2021, and 11 days later, on 16 February 2021, arrived at FCT (in the Big Port of St. Petersburg). Cargoes were first delivered by sea from the Japanese port of Yokohama to VSC, where they were loaded on a train and dispatched to St. Petersburg. The containers will be loaded on Maersk vessel at FCT to be delivered to the UK port of Felixstowe, England.



The total transit time from Japan to the UK is expected to be 40-45 days. Transportation via the Russian Railways network is organised by Maersk in partnership with the transportation and forwarding company Modul.



The АЕ19 service was first launched by Maersk in August 2019 in partnership with Global Ports and Modul to deliver cargo with minimum transit times from Asia to Europe via the ports of Vostochny and Saint Petersburg. Transit containers are now shipped from VSC to FCT three times a week. The service also operates in the opposite direction for the delivery of cargo from Europe to Asia.