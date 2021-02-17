2021 February 17 13:21

Severnaya Verf lays down yet another trawler of Project 170701

It is the eighth trawler in the series of ten ships for NOREBO Group



On 17 February 2021, Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation laid down the eighth processing trawler of Project 170701, says IAA PortNews correspondent. The ship named Kapitan Korotich will be built for ACROS JSC, a company of NOREBO Group.



Concept and detailed design of the trawler has been developed by Nautic Rus, a domestic design company.

Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed – 15.5 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, total production capacity - 230 tonnes of fish per day. With its Ice2 class the ship can be operated in ice of up to 0.5 meters thick.

The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. Six ships of the series are intended for operation in the Northern Basin, four ships including the Kapitan Korotich – in the Far East Basin.

The ships are intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

The ship is named after Valentin Korotich who worked for over 40 years in the fishery industry of the Kamchatka Territory.



Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

Related links:

Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for eighth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group >>>>

Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead freezing trawler of Project 170701>>>>