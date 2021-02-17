2021 February 17 11:30

Rosmorport’s barge leaves for her first autonomous voyage

The autonomous voyage of the ship is supervised by the crew



Rosmorport says its hopper barge Rabochaya has left for her first autonomous voyage under the supervision of the crew in the framework of the project on introduction of unmanned shipping initiated by MARINET Industry Center of the National Technology Initiative.



During the voyage off the port of Gelendzhik the barge was tested for the ability to detect targets and offer optimal maneuvering.



As it was reported earlier, FSUE Rosmorport commenced testing equipment for unmanned navigation in 2020. The project is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and involves the Ministry of Transport and the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



In 2019, Rosmorport provided its dredger Redut and barge Rabochaya to work out technologies of unmanned navigation as part of the project on unmanned navigation of NTI’s Industry Center MARINET. There is a remote control desk installed on the Redut that will allow to control the Rabochaya. Special equipment comprised of a single basic technological platform was also installed on the barge.

The testing of the dredging ships is underway. In the future, Rosmorport plans, one crew on board the leading ship will simultaneously control all the ships of the dredging group. That will let optimize the manning of the ships and improve coordination of operations.



In the beginning of February General Director of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) Svetlana Chupsheva told Russian President Vladimir Putin about testing out technological solutions on four types of vessels and the plan to have it adopted for use by the commercial fleet by August 2021.



Test operation of unmanned ships under the flag of the Russian Federation is to be held between 10 December 2020 and 31 December 2025 according to the Decree dated 05.12.2020 (No 2031) published on the official website of RF Government.

