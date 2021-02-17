2021 February 17 09:56

Draft agreement on shipping Belarusian oil products via Russian sea ports approved by Belarus President

Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, has approved the draft Belarusian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in transportation and transshipment of oil products bound for exports to third countries from Belarus via the seaports of Russia.

According to the press center of Belarus President, the document will serve as the basis for negotiations. The relevant decree was signed on 16 February.



The head of the state authorized the Transport and Communications Ministry to conduct negotiations on the draft agreement and sign the document upon settlement of the terms in the framework of the approved draft document.