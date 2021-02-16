-
EDR Antwerp Shipyard and Port of Antwerp invest in better infrastructure for services
EDR Antwerp Shipyard specialises in the repair and renovation of ships. In order to grow, EDR Antwerp Shipyard and Port of Antwerp are investing together in better infrastructure for services, according to Port of Antwerp's release.
Philippe Trouillard (Commercial Officer EDR Antwerp Shipyard): "After the acquisition of Engine Deck Repair in 2015, we wanted to restart and also improve shipyard activities. Port of Antwerp carried out soil remediation and organised the demolition of several buildings. We also renovated and developed new infrastructure. Finally, we invested in state-of-the-art technology to perform any type of repair, such as overhead cranes for handling larger tonnages or advanced plasma cutters (a machine to cut steel)."
"Together with Port of Antwerp, we're moving to the next stage which involves renovation of the dry docks and quay walls. A project is currently underway to renovate the third largest dry dock," says Philippe. "Additional upgrades to roads and cranes will follow later, and we'll also tackle the areas around the buildings. Both EDR Antwerp Shipyard and Port of Antwerp are investing heavily to improve this service. We hope this will attract even more ships to Antwerp."
Some examples of investments:
Thorough soil remediation
Renovation of dry docks, quays and site
Upgrading of the 100-tonne cranes for greater lifting capacity
Expansion and renovation of the logistics warehouses
Expansion of internal fleet e.g. for heavy lifting
A site for tanker handling and degassing
Since February, Engine Deck Repair has been known under the name EDR Antwerp Shipyard, with the introduction of a new logo and new house style. "EDR Antwerp Shipyard is a fully equipped shipyard that stands for quality and client friendliness at a good price, and we're increasingly focusing on sustainable shipbuilding operations. We want the EDR Antwerp Shipyard brand to become inextricably associated with the port of Antwerp. After all, you know: a port without a shipyard is like a café without beer," adds Philippe.0 Links
