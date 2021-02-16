2021 February 16 18:07

DNV GL releases white paper “Closing the safety gap in an era of transformation”

DNV GL, the world’s leading classification society, released a white paper - “Closing the safety gap in an era of transformation” – at a press conference today. The white paper identifies a looming “safety gap” between shipping’s existing approach to safety risks and its ambitions for greater digitalisation and the adoption of alternative fuels, according to the company's release.

The maritime industry is undergoing a rapid transition to a decarbonised, digitally smart future. However, the new technologies and fuels that the industry is banking on to meet the challenges of the next decades are also creating a new risk landscape and demanding a new approach to safety. If shipping is able to adapt and implement the new safety paradigm identified in the white paper – the end result could be a maritime industry that is not only more efficient and sustainable - but safer as well.

“To close the safety gap, we will need a collective, ongoing effort,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV GL - Maritime. “As a class society, we can play a leading role by acting as trailblazers for regulators, gathering expertise, partnering with industry and developing guidelines. Suppliers, owners, charterers, and yards can work together to ensure we treat vessels holistically, over the entire lifecycle, rather than a collection of separate sub-systems. We need to recognize how any single decision, for example the choice of fuel or introduction of a new digital system, impacts upon other ship systems, the vessel as a whole, and even the fleet. But, if we can all work together, step out of our silos, we can develop the procedures and competencies needed to meet these challenges and enable a culture of continuous improvement,” he continued.

The white paper focuses on the twin trends shaping the industry – digitalization and decarbonization – and the different safety-related risks associated with these trends. Digitalization increases system complexity and introduces new ways of operation and collaboration. While decarbonization involves a significant increase in the use of alternative fuels and operations. To deal with these, the white paper focuses heavily on the interaction between technology, organizations, and the greatest asset of the maritime industry: Its people.

The white paper concludes that every maritime organization can play a part in facilitating safe and efficient performance, by balancing technology and personnel, utilizing human-centric design, and ensuring the overall wellbeing of their people. Because ultimately, it is the people in these organisations who will lead the industry forward as it transforms to a more digital and decarbonized future.



