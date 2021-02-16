2021 February 16 16:53

Kalmar and TLC Vostochny continue long-term collaboration with new Essential Reachstacker order for intermodal operations

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply Terminal and Logistics Center Vostochny (TLC Vostochny) with a total of six Kalmar Essential Reachstackers for use at the rail intermodal terminal in Electrougly in Russia’s Moscow Oblast district. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place in Q3 2021, according to the company's release.

TLC Vostochny is being developed as part of the implementation of the General Scheme for the development of the Moscow railway junction. The construction of a highly efficient and competitive terminal and logistics center in the Moscow region and the formation of a modern transport and logistics infrastructure of international importance allows various types of cargo to be handled using combined modes of transport.

Based on Kalmar's proven G-generation platform, the Kalmar Essential Reachstacker features easily accessible service points to make maintenance quicker and easier, the ergonomically designed Essential cabin that makes driving more comfortable, and a range of standard features to increase the safety of customer operations.

The units delivered to TLC Vostochny will be fitted with the necessary hardware to enable connection to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns fleet data into actionable, impactful insights.

