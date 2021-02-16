2021 February 16 16:28

PIL appointed General Manager, Fleet Division

Pacific International Lines (“PIL”) has appointed Mr. Goh Chung Hun as General Manager, Fleet Division, effective from 1st February 2021. Mr. Goh succeeds Captain R.S. Minhas from 15th February 2021, according to the company's release.

Mr. Goh will be overseeing the management of PIL's fleet, including technical, marine operations, safety and crewing at PIL.

Mr. Goh brings with him almost 30 years of fleet management, technical, marine operations and seafaring experience. Prior to joining PIL, he was Director (Shipping) / Director (Marine) at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), where he managed the Singapore Registry of Ships, flag state control, port state control, marine casualty investigations, maritime regulations, as well as the training and certification of seafarers. He was the head of Singapore’s delegation to the IMO for the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) and chaired the IMO working group that finalised the upcoming ban on the use of heavy fuel oil in the Arctic. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was also responsible for setting up a specialised team to manage and facilitate safe crew change at the Port of Singapore.

Prior to the MPA, Mr. Goh held various managerial positions in the private sector, including as General Manager at MP Offshore, where he oversaw the commercial, operational and technical management of offshore support vessels. He was also the Marine Operations Manager in Singapore for classification society Lloyd’s Register. He holds a Master of Science (Maritime Studies) from Nanyang Technological University and a Class 1 Certificate of Competency in Marine Engineering.

About Pacific International Lines:

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is in the world’s top 12 containership operators and has developed from a coastal shipowner to the largest carrier in Southeast Asia, with a focus on China, Africa, Intra-Asia, South America, the Middle East and Oceania. PIL owns and operates with a fleet of around 100 containerships, bulkers and multi-purpose vessels, serving more than 500 locations in more than 90 countries worldwide. The group has several business units such as container manufacturing, real estate, depot and logistics services. One of PIL’s subsidiaries, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd, is one of the world-leading container manufacturers, with five manufacturing facilities and ten depots in Asia. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.