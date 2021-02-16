  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 16 16:28

    PIL appointed General Manager, Fleet Division

    Pacific International Lines (“PIL”) has appointed Mr. Goh Chung Hun as General Manager, Fleet Division, effective from 1st February 2021. Mr. Goh succeeds Captain R.S. Minhas from 15th February 2021, according to the company's release.

    Mr. Goh will be overseeing the management of PIL's fleet, including technical, marine operations, safety and crewing at PIL.

    Mr. Goh brings with him almost 30 years of fleet management, technical, marine operations and seafaring experience. Prior to joining PIL, he was Director (Shipping) / Director (Marine) at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), where he managed the Singapore Registry of Ships, flag state control, port state control, marine casualty investigations, maritime regulations, as well as the training and certification of seafarers. He was the head of Singapore’s delegation to the IMO for the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) and chaired the IMO working group that finalised the upcoming ban on the use of heavy fuel oil in the Arctic. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was also responsible for setting up a specialised team to manage and facilitate safe crew change at the Port of Singapore.

    Prior to the MPA, Mr. Goh held various managerial positions in the private sector, including as General Manager at MP Offshore, where he oversaw the commercial, operational and technical management of offshore support vessels. He was also the Marine Operations Manager in Singapore for classification society Lloyd’s Register. He holds a Master of Science (Maritime Studies) from Nanyang Technological University and a Class 1 Certificate of Competency in Marine Engineering.

    About Pacific International Lines:

    Pacific International Lines (PIL) is in the world’s top 12 containership operators and has developed from a coastal shipowner to the largest carrier in Southeast Asia, with a focus on China, Africa, Intra-Asia, South America, the Middle East and Oceania. PIL owns and operates with a fleet of around 100 containerships, bulkers and multi-purpose vessels, serving more than 500 locations in more than 90 countries worldwide. The group has several business units such as container manufacturing, real estate, depot and logistics services. One of PIL’s subsidiaries, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd, is one of the world-leading container manufacturers, with five manufacturing facilities and ten depots in Asia. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: PIL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 16

18:37 EDR Antwerp Shipyard and Port of Antwerp invest in better infrastructure for services
18:07 DNV GL releases white paper “Closing the safety gap in an era of transformation”
17:59 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet complete tactical missions in the Baltic Sea
17:37 Modernized frigate of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov"completed first course task
17:16 BIMCO publishes new sanctions clause for container vessel Time Charter Parties 2021
16:53 Kalmar and TLC Vostochny continue long-term collaboration with new Essential Reachstacker order for intermodal operations
16:28 PIL appointed General Manager, Fleet Division
15:58 Sales of marine fuel in Russian ports fell by 27.5% in 2020
15:04 Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:15 Brittany Ferries says open “sea lanes”, a vaccination-led approach to travel corridor policy
13:15 DNV GL awards AYRO AiP for Oceanwings wind assist system
12:13 Royal IHC installed the high-capacity J-lay tower onboard McDermott International’s AMAZON vessel
11:59 Passenger Port of St. Petersburg launches project to organize new sea passenger traffic
11:25 RF Government approves roadmap for lifting sunken ships in the Far East
11:03 GTT obtains two AiP from Bureau Veritas
10:26 Rolls-Royce announces CFO succession
10:04 Rosneft posted 147 billion rubles in net profit for 2020
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 16, 2021
09:30 Oil prices rise amid decreased production
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of February 15

2021 February 15

18:16 Repsol Sinopec forms industry alliance to maximise recovery of North Sea reserves
17:42 Baltic Workboats built Workboat 18 WP Oilrec Maia wins best oil spill response boat of 2020 award
17:25 J-ENG signs contract with Nabtesco Corporation on the next generation main engine control system
17:09 Crew changes cross 100,000 at Port of Singapore
16:41 NYK subsidiary begins wind power generation at finished-vehicle logistics terminal in Belgium
16:08 Port Authority of Singapore crosses the 100,000 mark for crew change
16:05 EU shipowners call for fund coupled with targets for fuel suppliers to decarbonise shipping
15:24 Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress invites 40 more in-person participants
15:12 Port of Oakland welcomes CMA CGM’s first call Asia service
14:11 LR launches decarbonisation advisory centre in Greece
13:53 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in January 2021 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
13:29 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2021 fell by 8.7% YoY
13:11 Kongsberg Digital enters partnership with Nautilus Labs
12:10 Port of San Diego advances new clean air, environmental justice initiatives
12:04 Capital Link's 15th Annual International Shipping Forum to be held on 2-3 March 2021
11:26 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 20,737 pmt
11:25 The Admiralty Shipyards starts metal cutting for the sixth RFC’s Russian supertrawler
11:05 Valenciaport starts the year on a positive traffics thanks to the export dynamism of the companies
10:53 PETRONAS floating LNG DUA marks its commissioning with the production of first LNG
10:20 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2021 rose by 8.7%
10:09 The ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge to join forces
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 15, 2021
09:33 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of February 12

2021 February 14

16:11 SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for nine more Russian cargo vessels
15:21 Port of Felixstowe Ro/Ro upgrade complete
14:51 Seaspan announces 10 dual-fuel LNG containership newbuilds
13:17 Solvang and Wärtsilä to collaborate on digitally driving operational excellence using OPERIM
12:38 AAD reported minor incident on board the MPV Everest
11:15 Shore power for short sea vessels in the Port of Amsterdam
10:53 New Chairman for Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd

2021 February 13

15:52 APM Terminals Callao appoints new Managing Director
14:16 Port Authority and LMDC approve selection of the development team for 5 World Trade Center
13:09 JAXPORT volumes rebound in FY2021 first quarter
12:43 Pilbara Ports Authority shipping figures for January 2021
11:31 CMA CGM steps up its strategic development in logistics with the creation of its AIR CARGO division and the purchase of four freighter aircraft
10:26 DP World reports +7.6% gross volume growth in Q4 2020 and flat growth for FY2020

2021 February 12

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
18:10 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2020 rose by 8% Y-o-Y
17:49 Training sailship Nadezhda leave for her fist voyage this year