2021 February 16 15:58

Sales of marine fuel in Russian ports fell by 27.5% in 2020

In 2020, sales of marine fuel in Russian ports fell by 27.5%, year-on-year, to 7.91 million tonnes, Analytical Department of IAA PortNews says basing on its “Bunker Price Bulletin” .



“The bunkering market was affected by macroeconomic consequences of COVID19 and toughening environmental requirements on marine fuels”, says the analytical report in respect of bunker sales reduction.



Despite the challenging year, Russia’s major players in the market have retained their positions. According to IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department, the leadership in the market is still held by bunkering structures of integrated oil companies – LUKOIL-MarineBunker, RN-Bunker, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker.



Independent market players are gradually losing their positions in the domestic bunker business. Among the largest independent suppliers of marine fuel is the Far East based company NNK-Bunker which ranks the fourth on the top list.



Traditional analysis of Russia’s bunkering market showing the most demanded fuel in 2020 and its price fluctuation throughout the year is available in the new edition of PortNews Magazine (No 1(37)2021) that is to be published in the beginning of March.



The review has been prepared by the Analytical Department of IAA PortNews basing on the Price Bulletin covering the bunkering market of Russia. Indicative prices for bunker fuels sold in the sea and river ports of the country are monitored and updated twice a week with the participation of bunker suppliers.



