  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 16 15:04

    Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    The difference with the port of Singapore is $50 on the average

    According to IAA PortNews, the average indicative prices at the port of Vladivostok as of 16 February 2021 are as follows:

    -          IFO-380 НS - $333 pmt (up $3 versus the previous period; $50 less than in Singapore)

    -          MGO- $485 pmt (up $5 versus the Thursday price; $40 less than in Singapore)

    -          VLSFO 0.5% - $450 (up $10 versus the previous period; $65 less than in Singapore).

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50% in the areas beyond ECAs.

    IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 16

15:04 Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:15 Brittany Ferries says open “sea lanes”, a vaccination-led approach to travel corridor policy
13:15 DNV GL awards AYRO AiP for Oceanwings wind assist system
12:13 Royal IHC installed the high-capacity J-lay tower onboard McDermott International’s AMAZON vessel
11:59 Passenger Port of St. Petersburg launches project to organize new sea passenger traffic
11:25 RF Government approves roadmap for lifting sunken ships in the Far East
11:03 GTT obtains two AiP from Bureau Veritas
10:26 Rolls-Royce announces CFO succession
10:04 Rosneft posted 147 billion rubles in net profit for 2020
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 16, 2021
09:30 Oil prices rise amid decreased production
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of February 15

2021 February 15

18:16 Repsol Sinopec forms industry alliance to maximise recovery of North Sea reserves
17:42 Baltic Workboats built Workboat 18 WP Oilrec Maia wins best oil spill response boat of 2020 award
17:25 J-ENG signs contract with Nabtesco Corporation on the next generation main engine control system
17:09 Crew changes cross 100,000 at Port of Singapore
16:41 NYK subsidiary begins wind power generation at finished-vehicle logistics terminal in Belgium
16:08 Port Authority of Singapore crosses the 100,000 mark for crew change
16:05 EU shipowners call for fund coupled with targets for fuel suppliers to decarbonise shipping
15:24 Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress invites 40 more in-person participants
15:12 Port of Oakland welcomes CMA CGM’s first call Asia service
14:11 LR launches decarbonisation advisory centre in Greece
13:53 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in January 2021 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
13:29 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2021 fell by 8.7% YoY
13:11 Kongsberg Digital enters partnership with Nautilus Labs
12:10 Port of San Diego advances new clean air, environmental justice initiatives
12:04 Capital Link's 15th Annual International Shipping Forum to be held on 2-3 March 2021
11:26 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 20,737 pmt
11:25 The Admiralty Shipyards starts metal cutting for the sixth RFC’s Russian supertrawler
11:05 Valenciaport starts the year on a positive traffics thanks to the export dynamism of the companies
10:53 PETRONAS floating LNG DUA marks its commissioning with the production of first LNG
10:20 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2021 rose by 8.7%
10:09 The ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge to join forces
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 15, 2021
09:33 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of February 12

2021 February 14

16:11 SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for nine more Russian cargo vessels
15:21 Port of Felixstowe Ro/Ro upgrade complete
14:51 Seaspan announces 10 dual-fuel LNG containership newbuilds
13:17 Solvang and Wärtsilä to collaborate on digitally driving operational excellence using OPERIM
12:38 AAD reported minor incident on board the MPV Everest
11:15 Shore power for short sea vessels in the Port of Amsterdam
10:53 New Chairman for Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd

2021 February 13

15:52 APM Terminals Callao appoints new Managing Director
14:16 Port Authority and LMDC approve selection of the development team for 5 World Trade Center
13:09 JAXPORT volumes rebound in FY2021 first quarter
12:43 Pilbara Ports Authority shipping figures for January 2021
11:31 CMA CGM steps up its strategic development in logistics with the creation of its AIR CARGO division and the purchase of four freighter aircraft
10:26 DP World reports +7.6% gross volume growth in Q4 2020 and flat growth for FY2020

2021 February 12

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
18:10 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2020 rose by 8% Y-o-Y
17:49 Training sailship Nadezhda leave for her fist voyage this year
17:26 PD Ports announces partnership with Port of Rotterdam in latest step towards achieving future vision
17:06 Port of Cork traffic dips by 2% to 9.2 million tonnes in 2020
16:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2021 surged by 83% Y-o-Y
16:27 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 43rd fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard
16:16 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2021 fell by 26% Y-o-Y
15:41 APM Terminals Valencia expands VGM service with three new container weighbridges
15:31 Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
15:03 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov intended for Alfa