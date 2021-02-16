2021 February 16 11:25

RF Government approves roadmap for lifting sunken ships in the Far East

Its implementation will let remove negative impact on the environment and raise safety of navigation in the Far East waters

The waters of the Far East Federal District will be cleared of sunken ships. The roadmap of the related activities has been approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, says press center of RF Government.

According to Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, the Magadan Region will be a pilot area under the project on lifting the sunken ships. The first four vessels are to be lifted and removed from the Nagayev Bay over 60 days from signing the state contract. By July 2021, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Property Management Agency will look into extension of the newly obtained experience to other regions of the Russian Federation.

“With the support of the Prime Minister we have approached the problems that have piled up over decades. We kick off the “general cleaning” of the country’s water areas of the sunken ships”, comments Viktoria Abramchenko emphasizing the significance of such works for the environment, economic development, tourist/recreation potential, shipping and fishing of the regions.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the list of sunken ships is to be ready by 1 March 2021 with instructions to lift them to be sent to owners, if known, by 1 April 2021. The Ministry of Transport is to report on the project implementation one a year starting from 1 March 2022.

According to Viktoria Abramchenko, the roadmap also provides for improvement of the regulatory framework in this sphere. The draft law on procedures for removal of sunken property will be submitted to the State Duma in spring.

The document is available in Russian >>>>