2021 February 16 10:26

Rolls-Royce announces CFO succession

Rolls-Royce announces that Panos Kakoullis has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, succeeding Stephen Daintith who is leaving Rolls-Royce, as previously announced with our interim results last year.

Panos has spent his career at Deloitte, which he joined as a graduate. He worked with a wide range of multinational corporations combining audit, advisory and transaction services and was, until May 2019, Global Head of Deloitte’s Audit and Assurance Practice. More recently Panos joined PA Consulting.

Panos will take up his new role on 3 May 2021. Stephen will leave Rolls-Royce on 19 March 2021, shortly after the publication of the Group’s full year 2020 results. To support the Group in the period of transition between Stephen Daintith and Panos Kakoullis, Ben Fidler will be appointed as Interim CFO, he is currently acting as Deputy CFO and joined the Executive Team effective 1 January 2021.

Ben joined Rolls-Royce in 2017 from Deutsche Bank and will continue to carry out his current responsibilities as Vice President of Business Performance in addition to his new role.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there are no additional matters that would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority in respect of the appointment of Panos Kakoullis.